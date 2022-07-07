Eurma Hayes Center rededication set for Saturday

Carbondale’s Eurma Hayes Center, a community facility recognized as a “hub” for lifelong memories has gotten a new lease on life and will be celebrated with a “grand re-opening” set for Saturday.

Since its inception, the center has been a landmark in northeast Carbondale, at one time housing a medical center, a day care center and offices as well as hosting countless reunions, meetings and community events. Following thousands of dollars of repair and renovation under the direction of a not-for-profit board, the facility ceremoniously re-opens with public ceremonies and events beginning at noon Saturday.

The center is at 441 E. Willow Street.

“We’re calling it a grand re-opening because it’s been closed for two years and we are very excited,” explained Robert “Bob” Wills, president of the Eurma Hayes Center board. “We’ve had our vision of what we wanted and this is going to be for everybody,” he said.

Wills said goals for the building include an afterschool program for children and teens, recreational programs, a medical office and areas for gather and social events.

“We’re hoping to have a place for adults just to socialize, play cards, whatever they want to do, both indoors and out,” he said, adding that the facility will include internet-accessible computers.

Saturday’s introduction to “the new Eurma Hayes experience,” as Wills called it includes a gala of local entertainment, food and fun beginning at noon, followed by a re-dedication of the building and grounds scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

He said tours will be offered throughout the day and members of the Hayes family will be in attendance.

“This building is going to be a shot in the arm, not just for the east side of Carbondale, but for the entire community,” Wills said.