Eurma Hayes Center rededication set for Saturday

LES O'DELL
The Southern
Carbondale’s Eurma Hayes Center, a community facility recognized as a “hub” for lifelong memories has gotten a new lease on life and will be celebrated with a “grand re-opening” set for Saturday.
Since its inception, the center has been a landmark in northeast Carbondale, at one time housing a medical center, a day care center and offices as well as hosting countless reunions, meetings and community events. Following thousands of dollars of repair and renovation under the direction of a not-for-profit board, the facility ceremoniously re-opens with public ceremonies and events beginning at noon Saturday.
The center is at 441 E. Willow Street.
“We’re calling it a grand re-opening because it’s been closed for two years and we are very excited,” explained Robert “Bob” Wills, president of the Eurma Hayes Center board. “We’ve had our vision of what we wanted and this is going to be for everybody,” he said.
Wills said goals for the building include an afterschool program for children and teens, recreational programs, a medical office and areas for gather and social events.
“We’re hoping to have a place for adults just to socialize, play cards, whatever they want to do, both indoors and out,” he said, adding that the facility will include internet-accessible computers.
Saturday’s introduction to “the new Eurma Hayes experience,” as Wills called it includes a gala of local entertainment, food and fun beginning at noon, followed by a re-dedication of the building and grounds scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
He said tours will be offered throughout the day and members of the Hayes family will be in attendance.
“This building is going to be a shot in the arm, not just for the east side of Carbondale, but for the entire community,” Wills said.
Photos: The Eurma C. Hayes Center through the years
Georgetta Slaughter, left, and Rebecca Lynn Hayes, oldest and youngest children of Eurma C. Hayes, stand in the community center named after their activist mother during a commemoration ceremony on Saturday, March 31, 1974, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Berleeen Jackson (left), Ruth Clemmer and Arlina Marshall prepare lunch on Sept. 22, 1974, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Cleveland Matathews, Eurma C. Hayes Center preschool director, is pictured on Sept. 22, 1974, at at the center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Eurma C. Hayes’ obituary from 1970.
The Southern Illinoisan
Ella Lacey, an I Can Read! volunteer and retired SIUC faculty member, claps after former Carbondale Mayor Brad Cole (left) and recently retired SIUC Associate Chancellor for Diversity Seymour Bryson cut the ribbon on Sept. 2, 2008, to mark the opening of a Career Preparation Program office at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Margaret Nesbitt gets children in the I Can Read! program to sign a thank-you card for Dr. Kelly Glassett and his Diagnostic Teaching Strategy for Classroom Training students May 3 at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale. Students in Dr. Glassett's class had been observing and working with the I Can Read! participants for the past year and decided to throw a pizza party for them on their last session of the year as a way to say thank you for letting them observe the children.
The Southern File Photo
Joseph Fraedrich works with Kaneshia Porter on May 2, 2011, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale as part of the I Can Read! program. Fraedrich is part of a group of SIU students who have been working with the children to improve their reading skills.
The Southern File Photo
Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno gets a tour of the I Can Read Program! from Margaret Nesbitt on April 28, 2011, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Morris Connley (right), a retired electrician with the IBEW Local 702, explains to Michael Scott, of Carbondale, the ins and outs of being an electrician as well as how to apply for the Inside Wiremen Apprenticeship Program during an Educational Workshop/Seminar on Construction Apprenticeship Programs on Nov. 19, 2009, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Della Woodson of Cairo sweeps up leaves from the entrance to the former Abundant Health Clinic on April 30, 2011, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
David Williams of Cairo relaxes in his room Sunday, May 8 2011, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale, where he has been living for 10 days. One hundred people displaced by flooding were staying at the center.
The Southern File Photo
Chakira Morgan of Cairo brought her 1-year-old twins Joshua (center) and Christian (right) and 4-month-old son Justice to stay at the the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale on May 8, 2011, after they had been displaced by flooding.
The Southern File Photo
SIU Black Alumni Group President Tim Tyler (class of 1993, from Chicago) talks to Noel McDaniel, 2, and Tamia Thompson, 12, as they along with Travez Delmore, 12, prepare to pose for a picture with other members of the group at the Eurma C. Hayes Center Friday, July 17, 2015. The SIU Black Alumni Group donated school supplies for students in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Edward Byram (center) and Ricky Madison (right) don rubber gloves and orange safety vests while preparing for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day litter cleanup project outside the Eurma C. Hayes Center on Monday, Jan. 16, 2012 in Carbondale. A group of volunteers spent the afternoon picking up trash and recyclables around the neighborhood.
The Southern File Photo
Galon Mack (right) re-stocks the serving line with hot trays of food Friday, Dec. 10, 2010, during the Family First Dinner at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale. The free community dinner was put on by Attucks Community Services
The Southern File Photo
Lynn White, SIU Black Alumni Group Treasurer, of Chicago, holds a box to fill with school supplies for those in need on July 17, 2015, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Markayla Coplin (left), a fourth grader at Lewis School, works on an assignment with volunteer Brynn Freed, a graduate student studying reading and language at SIU, on April 26, 2010, during the I Can Read after school program at Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Ella Lacey helps young participants of I Can Read! with presentations about President Barack Obama Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013 at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Despite the rain, a crowd turned out for the annual Back to School Bash at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale Saturday, August, 13, 2016.
The Southern File Photo
Margaret Nesbitt, director of the I Can Read program at the Eurma C. Hayes Center, speaks to participants on Dec. 21, 2015, in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
Members of the community met April 30, 2010 at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale to discuss the history and future of the center. Attucks Community Services and I Can Read, programs that operate out of the center, both lost their funding from the City of Carbondale that year.
The Southern File Photo
Ryan Reed gives a haircut to Jonathan Campos, 6, at the Back to School Bash at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale Saturday, August, 13, 2016.
The Southern File Photo
Former Eurma C. Hayes Center Director Corene McDaniel looks on as participants in the Attucks After School program have a snack on Dec. 21, 2015, in Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
One of the hallways in the former Abundant Health Resource Clinic sits vacant inside on Jan. 2, 2011, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
SIU students Kiki Hartmann and Morgan Braden help paint a hallway at the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center as part of a service day as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21, 2019 in Carbondale. Volunteers helped with cleaning and painting at the center as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
SIU students, sophomore Daniel Garcia (left) and freshman Michael Lynd, paint walls in the kitchen of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center as part of the Day of Service on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 20, 2020, in Carbondale. Approximately 40 SIU students took part in service projects around Carbondale.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
The Eurma C. Hayes Center entrance is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
A photograph of the Eurma C. Hayes Center’s namesake is displayed above a commemorative plaque on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the community center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
A large cafeteria sits empty on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
A room that used to house the I Can Read! literacy program sits empty on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
The halls of the Eurma C. Hayes Center sit empty on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
The halls of the Eurma C. Hayes Center sit empty on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Children’s signs are displayed in what used to formerly be a child care facility on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, during a cleanup day at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
One of the office spaces for the Women’s Center is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale. The Women’s Center is one of two remaining tenants in the building.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
The entrance to the former Abundant Health Resource Clinic is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
The front desk to what was once the medical clinic is pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, during a cleanup day at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
A memorial garden for William Hayes is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale. William was married to Eurma for years and loved to garden, according to his children.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
