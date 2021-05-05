Events honoring George Floyd and others to be held weekend of May 22 in Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — The tone for this month’s George Floyd remembrance events in Southern Illinois may have changed after the conviction of his murderer last month.
But the message has not.
Floyd, a Black man, was murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police after then-officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck last May for nearly 10 minutes.
Floyd’s cry of “I can’t breath” was heard around the world and echoed by many as they took to the streets to demand justice for Floyd and the many other Black men and women who were killed or injured after encounters with law enforcement.
Chauvin, a white man, was convicted on all three counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Nancy Maxwell, an organizer with Carbondale United, said this month’s events honoring Floyd were already in their planning stages when Chauvin was convicted.
“When the verdict came back guilty we decided to turn it into a sort of a celebration,” Maxwell said.
The Remember 5/25/2020 Weekend events are being organized by the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition, Carbondale United and the Carbondale Women’s Center. The weekend begins at 2 p.m. Saturday May 22 at Attucks Park in Carbondale with what Maxwell called a celebration of Floyd’s life.
On Sunday, Maxwell said there will be a prayer vigil for “victims who haven’t received justice yet.”
This will be held at 3 p.m., also at Attucks Park.
Acknowledging the recent outcry over racist statements allegedly made by the Marion High School track coach last month, Maxwell said there will be prayer circles held at 3 p.m. Monday at the Marion Square.
Finally, on Tuesday, May 25, the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder, there will be a march beginning at 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Pavilion.
“I think his story resonates everywhere and that’s why so many people came out to march,” Maxwell said, reflecting on the seeming straw that broke the camel’s back.
She said she believes that the graphic nature of the crime — as well as the video of the crime itself combined with the COVID-19 quarantine — resulted in more eyes on the issue and more time for action.
While many celebrated the landmark verdict in Floyd’s case, some pointed out that it will take more to correct the problem of police brutality. The Associated Press reported that six people were killed by police nationwide within 24 hours of the verdict being read.
As scrutiny has again been put on the way police interact with minority communities, a look at regional police racial demographic data shows many Southern Illinois law enforcement agencies have a long way to go to reflect the communities they serve.
The most recent incident to garner attention locally were comments allegedly made by Marion Track Coach Sara Baker. She allegedly called a 15-year-old Amari a “black barefooted African from the third world” on April 21, according to Amari and her family.
Maxwell said this situation won’t be fixed by firing one person, an action the district’s school board has been pressed to do. She said increasing diversity training as well as putting a greater focus on diversity in hiring are more likely to move the needle.
“Those, to me, would be more permanent solutions,” Maxwell said.
While the organizing sponsors are all local, Maxwell said a grant from the Healing Illinois initiative has been a significant help. Healing Illinois is a racial healing initiative of the Illinois Department of Human Services, according to its website. Healing Illinois works in partnership with The Chicago Community Trust to distribute $4.5 million in grants to organizations across the state to begin, or continue, the work of racial healing.
Matthew Wilson, one of the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition organizers, said while Carbondale has not had its own George Floyd case, vigilance is still crucial.
“It’s important to remember them locally because these types of situations can happen anywhere,” he said.
Similarly he said it was important to look at the activism of groups like Black Lives Matter in context — Black activism is not new, he said. He recalled the address he gave during a local NAACP Martin Luther King Breakfast.
“We’re still fighting for the same dream,” he said, invoking King’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech.
