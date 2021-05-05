Events honoring George Floyd and others to be held weekend of May 22 in Southern Illinois

On Sunday, Maxwell said there will be a prayer vigil for “victims who haven’t received justice yet.”

This will be held at 3 p.m., also at Attucks Park.

+2 The Carbondale council is the most diverse its ever been with newly elected Rye Sanders CARBONDALE — When Ginger Rye Sanders got the news that voters elected her as the Carbondale City Council's newest member Tuesday night, she wa…

Acknowledging the recent outcry over racist statements allegedly made by the Marion High School track coach last month, Maxwell said there will be prayer circles held at 3 p.m. Monday at the Marion Square.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, on Tuesday, May 25, the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder, there will be a march beginning at 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Pavilion.

“I think his story resonates everywhere and that’s why so many people came out to march,” Maxwell said, reflecting on the seeming straw that broke the camel’s back.

She said she believes that the graphic nature of the crime — as well as the video of the crime itself combined with the COVID-19 quarantine — resulted in more eyes on the issue and more time for action.