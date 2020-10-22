Events in Carbondale and Marion this weekend call to 'Stop the Violence'

Maxwell said Carbondale United formed shortly after Campbell's death, but now, she said, the community seems to have moved on.

“Now it seems like he’s kind of forgotten,” Maxwell said.

On Saturday in both Marion and Carbondale, there will be the Fun Not Guns event featuring games, prizes, food, entertainment and possibly even a kickball tournament and other activities. Sunday will feature speakers and a prayer vigil.

Ginger Rye has worked with Maxwell in the past on other events and said there continues to be a need for these campaigns to end violence in Carbondale.

“We are just out of touch with these young people,” she said as one cause of violence.

Michael Valliant is 36 and has lived in Carbondale most of his life. He said he’s seen a “drastic” change in the community he grew up in. It is both more violent and more disconnected, he said.

Valliant said he sees this problem as coming from a lack of a lot of things — a lack of self-respect, a lack of knowledge, a lack of appreciation for life itself and a lack of understanding of consequences among people in their teens all the way to their 40s.