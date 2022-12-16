Experts in Southern Illinois offer tips on avoiding holiday stress

Like wrapping paper concealing the contents of a box, the season of “tidings of comfort and joy” often can mask depression, anxiety and stress in individuals during the holidays.
Local counselors say there are ways to combat and even prevent the doldrums.
There are a number of factors especially during the holiday season that can lead people to feeling down, explained Megan Fletcher of Marion-based RWB Wellness. She said everything from extra commitments to financial stress and missing loved ones all can make for a blue Christmas.
“Going into this season and the busyness of it, individuals often do not take the time to slow down and pinpoint the cause of whey they are feeling the way they’re feeling,” she said.
She recommended taking a different approach to the season to reduce feelings of dread.
“The first thing is slowing down, which is kind of ironic with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season – you have family get-togethers, work parties, the Christmas festivals, the recitals and it all keeps everyone very, very busy,” she said. “We sometimes need a reminder to slow down, otherwise we can’t be of benefit to anyone.”
To do that, Fletcher suggested taking “me” time.
“It might be just 10 minutes to listen to a favorite podcast or read a chapter of a book. It is just time to get the ‘gunk’ of the day off because if we’ve been busy and stressed from when we wake up in the morning to the time we go to bed, all of a sudden you will blink and the holiday season will be over, but the gunk will still be there.”
Fletcher said it is important to remember the “whys” of the holiday including the reasons to give gifts, the point of family events and the why for all of the other activities. She also suggested paring down and making the holidays simpler.
“I had a friend of mine tell me she felt like she wasn’t doing Christmas right,” she shared. “The she told me that she only had one Christmas tree and some of her friends had one for each room. That is a reminder of how extravagant things have become. It’s a matter of going back to the basics.”
Tim Buehler, owner of Buehler Wellness in Marion, said other factors besides the arrival of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day play a role, too. Many people are still dealing with lingering stresses and even depression from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, plus the recent upswing in cases of flu and other illnesses as well as the transition to standard time all play a role.
“I would say that probably 50% or maybe even 60% of my clients have been talking to me about the problems they have had since the time changed happened – it’s darker earlier and it feels like it’s darker longer. I think it has exacerbated and compounded the problems that people are experiencing,” he said.
Both Buehler and Fletcher said the absence of family members or friends who have moved or died in the last year can hit especially hard during this time of year.
“I have clients who are inside of 12 months of losing a spouse, so this is their first Christmas all by themselves and that creates a loneliness that is different than just being alone,” Buehler added.
In addition to taking time for ourselves, Buehler suggested other ways to combat the holiday blues is to get plenty of sleep and to be mindful of nutrition. Fletcher said it also is important to communicate with others what you are feeling and going through, whether it is with a family member, therapist or friend.
“Reach out, have a phone call and get some extra support,” she urged.
