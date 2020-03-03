Experts suggest Tornado Alley shifting east, covering more of Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — As memories of the Leap Day Tornado that hit Harrisburg eight years ago resurface, and as images of the Tuesday morning Nashville, Tennessee tornado flood the news, Illinois' state climatologist says the area known as Tornado Alley is shifting east.
Many who grew up in the region recall talks in school about the infamous portion of the United States where tornadoes were commonplace. However, Trent Ford, Illinois state climatologist with the State Water Survey at the University of Illinois, said Tuesday that this zone has shifted east. Where once the majority of tornado activity was relegated to places like Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, he said, tornado activity has shifted over to Southern Illinois and northern Mississippi.
Ford said several studies over the last decade have confirmed the shift. Research also shows the storms aren’t just one-and-done systems. Researchers are seeing an increase in the region in tornado outbreaks — systems that spawn more than one tornado.
“The observations of tornadoes — most of the good observations going back to the late '80s, they are showing that trend,” Ford said.
Ford said while research is still being conducted, it is not alarmist to attribute some of the shift to climate change. He said with increasing temperatures, it does make it more likely that the region will have conditions that are conducive to severe weather earlier in the spring.
He said one can’t simply say climate change caused this tornado or that. However, Ford said, it is reasonable to say that climate change “makes the conditions more likely.”
Ford did say that while there may be more tornadoes in Southern Illinois, most are what he called “nonviolent tornadoes.”
Scientists who study tornadoes categorize them based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures intensity based on damage left by a storm and assigns a wind speed measurement based on these observations. The scale ranges from EF-0 to EF-5, with 5 being the strongest.
Using this scale, Ford said 80% to 90% of recorded tornadoes in the state between 1950 and 2017 were EF-2 or weaker. He said of the about 2,600 recorded tornadoes in that time, only three were EF-5.
Rebecca Clark, communications manager for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, said now is the time for residents to begin making their emergency plans. She said residents should take note of all the emergency threats in their community — things like tornadoes, floods and earthquakes — and plan out their responses.
This doesn’t have to be done all at once — it can mean buying a few extra cans of food at the grocery store, or buying some extra batteries from time to time. A complete list of items can be found at ready.illinois.gov.
Clark said families should also make a communication plan.
Ford and Clark said being aware of potential severe weather is crucial. They both stressed having a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio — Ford said these should be programmed for a person’s county of residence, and also for the county to the west, as that is the direction from which storms typically come. Having phone apps that send alerts is also a good idea.
Now is the time to prepare for flooding, whether it is flash flooding or long-term flooding, like the region saw in 2019 when some areas saw floodwaters for 120 days.
Clark said while the threat of severe weather is on people’s minds this time of year, preparedness is necessary year-round.
“I would remind everyone that mother nature does not discriminate with severe weather,” Clark said.
Look back: Leap Day tornado hit Southern Illinois 8 years ago
