Extension Service to offer program series on homesteading

MURPHYSBORO — Whether you live in a third floor apartment or on a 10-acre plot of land, learning homesteading skills can help bring you and your family closer to the food you eat. Collecting eggs, tending the garden, canning, drying herbs - all these things and more can help you in your everyday life to become more connected to your food, family, and community.

In 2023, Illinois Extension will offer a free series of programs on modern homesteading.

The first program is an introduction to homesteading at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Jackson County Extension office, 402 Ava Road in Murphysboro.

Maggie Ray, local foods and small farms program coordinator, said many people equate homesteading with a self-sustained lifestyle, but the term can mean different things to different people.

“I know there are a lot of people interested in topics included in homesteading,” Ray said.

The extension office gets a number of calls from people who want to know about canning food, for example. Others have questions related to gardening.

Ray said they will cover a range of topics in the homesteading series. The second program will be on Fruit Trees and Small Fruit and is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Other programs will include backyard poultry, goats and sheep, soap making, identifying common weeds, bee keeping, growing and preserving pumpkins, gardening, composting, growing flowers and herbs, and tools for the homestead.

Ray said they will also touch on fencing, animal protection and guardian animals, and other topics.

She is also looking for a few people to talk or give demonstrations on specific topics. One of those is making sourdough bread.

Ray said attendance in any program is not mandatory. You can register for just one or two programs or attend them all. She wants to get an idea of what topics participants want to learn.

While the classes will provide a lot of information, Ray also hopes to build a community of people interested in homesteading.

“I think we will have a lot of fun,” Ray said.

The series will use the garden at the Murphysboro Extension Center, which has a high tunnel. Ray said they will plant a pantry garden.

In the introductory program, participants will receive hands-on guidance to help further hone skills in the art of growing, raising and preserving their own food. To register for the introductory program, visit go.illinois.edu/Intro2ModernHomesteading or call (618) 687-1727.

A full list of programs in the series will be available at go.illinois.edu/ModernHomesteading.