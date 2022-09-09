Extraordinary Ordinary People | Carl and Linda Flowers: Leaving a legacy in education

Carbondale’s Carl and Linda Flowers represent a legacy of education born out of their parents’ belief that education has the power to unlock unlimited opportunities and overcome barriers.

Living in challenging times in the projects of Chicago’s South side in the 1960s, Linda’s mother dreamed of a better life for her daughter and her ten siblings. Despite having never attended high school or college, she knew that education was going to be the key to unlock that better life for her children.

Instead of toys, their house was filled with books. Instead of watching endless hours of television, Linda and her siblings played school (Linda was always the teacher – a sign of a life to come). When it came time for Linda to attend high school, she was sent to a vocational school. Many in education at the time considered it best for this young black woman to learn a trade as it they believe it was unlikely she would make it to college. Today, Linda agrees that vocational school is a great fit for many students, but she was destined for college and would overcome the limitations imposed on her by others to see her mother’s dream come true.

Meanwhile, in Saint Louis, Carl Flowers was also learning the value of education from his parents. Carl’s parents, like Linda’s, also had a limited education but wanted more for Carl and his two brothers. They were able to get Carl into a Catholic school where he worked hard in his studies in the predominantly white schools. After high school, Carl enrolled at Southern Illinois University Carbondale to gain his independence but still be close enough to go home on weekends for a home-cooked meal and clean laundry.

Carl and Linda met at SIU during Linda’s freshman year in 1973 and found in each other a kindred spirit and a passion for education. Linda worked on campus during as a freshman, but had to leave SIU the following year to help provide for her mother and siblings still living at home.

She returned to Carbondale to complete her bachelor’s degree in special education, followed by a master’s in early childhood education and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction.

Carl studied journalism and was a news editor for the Daily Egyptian during his senior year. He went on to earn a master’s and a doctorate in rehabilitation administration.

Having received their education, attentions now turned to educating others. Linda went to work at Lincoln School teaching social studies and language arts. Then positions at Parrish, Winkler and Thomas Elementary Schools followed, where she served as principal. In all of these settings, Linda focused her attention on the youngest students and on those who were working to overcome learning difficulties.

This was rewarding work that did not end with retirement. Linda still serves on the Carbondale Community High School District No. 165 Board of Education, and offers her services as a consultant in curriculum, classroom management and special education.

After a management career with Sears, Carl returned to SIU as a rehabilitation counselor and went on to be the director of the Rehabilitation Institute until his retirement in 2018. Carl is active in the community and in his church and is a volunteer with the I Can Read program, helping children to overcome challenges as they start their education journey.

The Flowers know that their parents would be proud to see how their dream of a better life has been realized in them and multiplied through the countless numbers of students they have taught throughout the years. They continue to fight for education equality, opportunity and the belief that a better life is always possible for anyone willing to learn.