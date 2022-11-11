Extraordinary Ordinary People | John Steve: All about second chances

When John Steve was a pre-teen, a gang member was fatally shot outside his family’s apartment on Chicago’s south side. John’s father dragged him out of the house so he could see the young man as he lay dying in the street. He was trying to show his son what would happen to him if he joined a gang. Unfortunately, the lesson rang hollow, and John ended up in a life of gang involvement and the crime that often follows.

Now a resident of Herrin, John grew up in an area of Chicago’s south side called the Back of the Yards. This was a violent neighborhood filled with gangs, drugs and violence. Gang-related shootings and killings were a part of everyday life for John and his two brothers and two sisters. He was just 11 years old when he joined his first gang and was soon wrapped up in drugs, alcohol and violence. He became homeless, unable to go home because of the life he had chosen and was arrested several times. At just 17, John was convicted of a violent crime and sentenced to prison. He served over five years.

Prison did not offer an escape from gang life or violence and John spiraled into despair as he faced the reality of where his choices had brought him. He felt completely lost. This was the lowest point in John’s life and he was barely 20 years old.

During these dark days, John became determined to turn things around. He began to think about how life could be better if he made better decisions, and thought maybe he could have a second chance at life. It was around this time that he was visited in prison by members of the Gideons, an Evangelical Christian association for men. Gideons are most recognized for distributing copies of Scripture free of charge.

John heard for the first time that forgiveness and peace was possible, even for someone like him. Still, he was skeptical that the world outside the prison would have much grace for him. He needed mercy and he was not at all sure he would find it.

After being released from prison, John was sent to a halfway house in Marion. He saw that as a sign that a better life was possible, understanding that a return to his old neighborhood could quickly lead him back to the patterns of his old life. Marion was the first step toward a second chance.

After working at local restaurants and businesses, John was given the opportunity to interview for the position of director at a new effort by the Herrin Ministerial Alliance to feed people in need. This new venture was to be called the Herrin House of Hope and, to John’s amazement, the Ministerial Alliance decided to take a chance on this former gang member and he was offered the position.

More than 10 years have passed since that day, and John has worked to expand the Herrin House of Hope. Now, in addition to the original daily meals, the facility in downtown Herrin has a thrift store and food pantry and hosts high school equivalency classes, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program and a summer meal program for kids.

Through this work, John often meets people who need a second chance. He welcomes the opportunity to help them and show the same grace and mercy that he is still so thankful was shown to him by so many when he arrived in Southern Illinois. John also travels to jails and prisons throughout the state, talking to inmates about how to make better choices to build a better life on the outside.

Today John is thankful for many things. He is married with three young children and enjoys every day with his family. More than anything, he is thankful that every day he has the opportunity to show grace and mercy to people in need and to show them that second chances are possible.