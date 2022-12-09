Extraordinary Ordinary People | Lynne Chambers is leaving a legacy

Lynne Chamber’s resume reads like a recipe for success for those who want to make a significant impact on the world around them. Anyone who aspires to keep up with her accomplishments better have a lot of energy and an unfailing determination to leave a legacy. Lynne would be the first to tell you, however, that there is still a lot of work to be done – work that she hopes will continue long after she has received her reward.

Lynne was born in Chicago’s South Side, the child of teenage parents. She was taken in by her grandparents at a very young age and did not know her father until recent years. At age 3, Lynne’s grandparents moved away from the city with her and her mother, seeking a better life in rural Southern Illinois. Henry Abraham, Lynne’s grandfather, had a connection to the region through his father, a share crop farmer who escaped a dangerous situation in Arkansas and settled in Grand Chain, a small community that Lynne still calls home.

Those early days were an adjustment after life in the city, but Lynne settled in well and still enjoyed the occasional trip to see her aunt in Chicago during the summer months. Lynne remembers her grandparents with fondness and was especially close with her grandfather Henry. He was a truck driver until a work injury forced him to retire early. Never one to take it easy, Henry became the owner of Club 37, a restaurant and bar in Olmsted that is still open today.

Lynne learned how to run a business from Henry in real time, spending her days after school at the club. She also learned the value of a good education. Even though Henry had very little formal schooling, he constantly preached the values of education to Lynne and she was all in, later becoming the first in her family to attend college. When Lynne graduated from high school, Henry was in hospital fighting for his life. She went to his hospital room to show him her high school diploma. When Henry saw it, he was so proud and so excited that he kissed it. He passed away the next day filled with joy that his granddaughter was well on her way to a good education.

Growing up in rural Southern Illinois, Lynne saw more than her fair share of poverty and racial disparity. Education became less about getting diplomas and more about finding a way to help people escape poverty and fight injustice. She focused her studies on helping families and ultimately graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in social service delivery and from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a master’s degree in social work, focusing on child welfare. After a successful career as an educator, advocate and child heath coordinator, Lynne returned to SIU and graduated from the School of Law in 2016.

Whether training foster care families through SIU, helping with young families in Cairo, volunteering at the Delta Center or working with any of dozens of other organizations, Lynne’s goal always has been to help children and families escape poverty and discrimination and to advocate for the unheard and unseen.

One of Lynne’s proudest achievements has been the development of Legacy – a training center in Grand Chain whose mission is to promote health and expand the arts in underserved communities. Legacy is the perfect name for an organization that in many ways encapsulates everything Lynne Chambers has been working so hard for her whole life.

One of Lynne’s favorite quotes is “Education is the antidote to poverty” and this is the legacy of Lynne’s life – a life devoted to education and helping families find the pathway to a better life.

