Of all of the extraordinary people that we have profiled in this series on “Extraordinary Ordinary People”, Margaret Nesbitt is perhaps the most extraordinary of all.

Nesbit has received every award imaginable and has been applauded by city and community leaders all over Southern Illinois and far beyond. She has petitioned mayors, governors and presidents as a crusader in the fight for civil rights, and undoubtedly, all of us are beneficiaries of her tireless dedication and hard work.

Margaret Jean Simon Nesbitt, known simply as Miss Margaret to many, was born in Kerrville, Kentucky in 1929. She moved to Carbondale in 1940 with her father and mother and six siblings. The family settled in Carbondale’s northeast side, and the children began attending Attucks School, both of which were expected of black families in Carbondale at the time.

Attucks High School was not able to offer many of the classes that were available at the all-white Community High School, classes which prepared students for college or a career after high school. Margaret’s parents, Lit and Jeanether Simon, petitioned the school board to allow their children to attend Community High School so that they would have the same opportunities as other children. Their requests were repeatedly denied.

This fight for educational equality bore in Margaret a life-long desire to ensure that every student is given an equal opportunity in education, and the best possible start to life. This desire would lead to the formation of the I Can Read program in 1998 which Margaret founded along with other members of the Attucks High School class of 1948. In the past 25 years, I Can Read has faithfully fulfilled the simple mission to ensure that all children can read, while also teaching them to be good citizens.

As Margaret said recently, “the philosophy of I Can Read was never to denigrate or preach to students about their shortcomings or failures but to build upon their inner strengths and potential. We always told them how good they are.”

In its 25 year history, I Can Read has helped hundreds of local children to get the best possible start to their academic life.

In addition to education, Margaret has also been a champion for civil rights as a lifelong member and leader of the NAACP. She led efforts to ensure that families in Carbondale’s northeast side had access to important government programs, and her efforts, along with other community leaders, led to the establishment of the Erma Hayes Center, which is still providing those services today.

In Margaret’s working life she enjoyed two 30 year careers, one as a food service supervisor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and one as the co-owner of D’s Quick Stop in Carbondale where Margaret and her brother Elbert served up what many called “the best fish sandwiches in all of the Southern Illinois.” And, most importantly to Margaret, she has been a long-time member of Rock Hill Baptist Church where she is still an active volunteer.

It is simply impossible to capture even a fraction of Margaret’s life in this short profile or to adequately convey the impact of her life on the forgotten, unseen and persecuted. She has been a champion for education and equality and has inspired generations to live better lives and do all they can do to improve the world around them.

Melvin Macklin, author of a recent book about the work and life of Margaret Nesbitt titled “A Voice for the Voiceless,” summarized her life in these words: “A woman dedicated to the improvement of the life of citizens who had no voice, a women who could not see injustice without stepping in to eliminate it.”

Editor's Note: Nesbit will be receiving a Life Leadership and Achievement Award from Ingenuity Press, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the SIU Student Center. The event is free, but reservations are required. For more information, call (540) 206-4249.

