Extraordinary Ordinary People | Milton and Corene McDaniel lead by example

It has been said many times and in many different ways that when we forget our history, we set ourselves up for the failure of future generations. Those who work to preserve history and educate us in all its triumphs, tragedies and travesties are not only providing a great service to us here and now but also are preventing future generations from repeating our mistakes and the mistakes of those who came before us.

Milton and Corene McDaniel of Carbondale are two such people.

A lifelong resident of Carbondale, Milton McDaniel has witnessed much of our local civil rights history firsthand. Milton has endured and overcome injustice and racial prejudice to become a leader in our community and an example to many.

While working for the railroad, Milton became the first African American fireman and engineer north of the Ohio River. In construction, Milton was the first African American member of the sheet metal workers union and went on to establish a successful heating and cooling business in Carbondale. He did not let prejudice and racial barriers hold him back, and his hope has been that he can be an example to other young Black men to achieve their goals in life.

Corene McDaniel was raised in the small community of Hodges Park, just north of Cairo in Alexander County. After high school, she moved to Carbondale to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale and met Milton shortly after arriving.

In her work life, Corene is perhaps best known for running her own salon for over 25 years in Carbondale’s northeast community and for serving on the Carbondale City Council for 13 years.

In 1990, Corene welcomed a white friend to work along side her in the salon and was overjoyed to see that her clients, friends and neighbors welcomed the addition. Her friend brought along her predominantly white clients who were happy to be at the salon. This was an encouraging sign of change and the potential of a better future.

Milton and Corene’s home in Carbondale’s northeast side has always been filled with life and love. From their two children to their children’s friends, neighbors and many foster children, the McDaniels opened their home to anyone in need of a place to stay.

They have always been giving people – a lesson learned separately growing up through the example of their parents and then shared together throughout their 55 years of marriage. Milton would often install or repair A/C units free of charge for neighbors in need, and Corene used her salon as a way to find and help anyone in need.

In 1997, Milton and Corene founded the African American Museum of Southern Illinois. Starting out as a display of underground railroad quilts made by Corene, the museum has grown in an important destination for anyone wanting to learn about local history.

While working on an early exhibit highlighting local African American “ice breakers,” Milton and Corene were struck by the number of local residents who had overcome racial barriers to accomplish great things for Carbondale and Southern Illinois. The exhibit clarified the focus of the museum. Its stated purpose now is to identify, preserve and portray outstanding achievements in African American history and culture. Through artifacts, art, information and education, the museum provides an important reminder of our past in hopes of creating a better future for all. The African American Museum of Southern Illinois is located inside University Mall in Carbondale and will celebrate its 25th anniversary in October.

Through the preservation and presentation of local civil rights history, Milton and Corene McDaniel have devoted their lives to ensuring that future generations will never have to face the barriers they were forced to overcome.