Extraordinary Ordinary People | Sam Kuhnert - From being different to making a difference

The bullying started on the first day of pre-school. That’s when Sam Kuhnert started to realize that he was not like the other kids. It was innocent at first, just kids pointing out his missing right hand, but it wasn’t long before real bullying started. At his first little league game Sam could hear the whispers of the adults in the crowd asking how he would be able to play with only one hand.

Before per-school, Sam never really thought about the fact that he was born without a right hand. His parents, Todd and Jana, treated him exactly the same as his two brothers. They played catch in the back yard, did chores around the house and did the things that all families do together. On some level, Sam was aware that his dad was teaching him how to catch a little differently than his older brother, but he didn’t think much about it.

Todd and Jana taught all their children the same lessons of hard work, honesty and overcoming any adversity through determination. It was these lessons that Sam would later rely on to overcome his physical challenges and prove so many people wrong about what he was capable of.

Contrary to the expectations of many around him, and despite being cut from his seventh and eighth grade baseball teams by coaches who saw no future for him, Sam began to excel in sports. He became a stand-out athlete at Du Quoin High School in basketball, football and baseball.

During high school, he caught the attention of groups around the country who were working with limb-different athletes. Sam was invited to a camp in Missouri to work with young kids and show them that difference does not need to be a hindrance.

Even though the kids at the camp were there to get better in their respective sports, Sam could see that a fear of failure was holding many of them back. Parents had reluctantly allowed their kids to be there for one sport, but Sam longed for them to see a bigger picture of what is possible when you are determined to overcome any obstacles.

Sam came away from the camp with a vision to hold his own camp in Du Quoin. He explained his vision to his mom on the drive home and in that conversation, the Nubability organization was born. Sam was only 17 at the time, but the same determination that drove him past his physical differences now pushed him into a new adventure.

Sam is now the CEO of Nubability, and since that first camp, over 1,500 limb-different kids have attended their camps all over the country, training in 23 different sports. The organization is expanding into outdoor sports including hunting and fishing and snow sports.

Sam’s office walls are covered with thank you letters, cards and stories from kids and parents who have attended a Nubability camp. Four-year-old Zoe was one of those kids. She traveled from Michigan to attend the very first camp in Du Quoin and Sam remembers clearly the day that she stepped up to the plate for her turn at bat during a wiffle ball game. Zoe was born without arms but was surrounded by other limb-different kids who were cheering her on. She smashed the first pitch. For Zoe, just like so many of the kids who attend a camp, this was a life-changing moment.

For the purpose of these profiles, an “extraordinary ordinary person” is someone who has overcome obstacles in their lives to achieve significant success and has helped others along the way. Sam Kuhnert embodies that definition. Over his young life he has ignored the bullies, defied the low expectations of so many people around him and he has created an organization that is teaching an entire generation of limb-different kids to do the same.