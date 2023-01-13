Extraordinary Ordinary People | Van Ikner's path to positivity

Van Ikner has an infectious smile and a personality to match. He is one of the most positive and uplifting people you will ever meet. This positivity is not based in any kind of perfect life with no problems, but on a choice learned early in life that it is better to learn how to laugh than to learn how to cry.

Van was born in Chicago and raised by his single mother, May, along with his twin brother, Vernon, and older brother, Vergil. Looking back now, Van can see and understand the poverty of the neighborhood he grew up in, but back then, it was just home and everyone pulled together to build a community despite their challenges. This was a community where neighbors shared what little they had, taught life skills to neighborhood kids and enjoyed spending time together.

There was danger, too. Violence and gang activity was a part of everyday life, and Van was shot in two separate incidents before his eleventh birthday. It was that violence that drove Van to move as far away as possible for college while still being able to pay in-state tuition.

In 1992, Van and Vernon came to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale. They were the first in their family to attend college.

Van’s early years in Carbondale were filled with highs and lows, from meeting his wife Martha at SIU and the birth of his oldest children, to arrest, conviction and imprisonment for drug charges relating to marijuana. Van served one year in state prison and three years in a halfway house in Carbondale. Just one week before his full release, Van’s conviction was escalated to a federal charge and he served an additional two years while fighting the charges against him.

These were challenging times for Van and his family, but they held together and Van took advantage of every opportunity presented to him in prison. When he was finally released he returned to Carbondale, determined to never let his conviction define him or hold him back.

In the years that followed, Van and Martha’s family grew and they looked for ways to be more involved in the community, giving back and helping others anyway and anytime they could. There were more challenges ahead though. In 2010, Van was shot 12 times in an armed robbery of his vehicle. His survival was miraculous. The bullets caused serious injuries but missed all major organs, and he was able to make a full recovery.

In 2018, Van returned to SIU to complete his degree, which had been put on hold while raising his family. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college and was followed closely by his oldest son, Michael, who graduated SIU on the same day.

In 2022, Van folded his entire life experience, his desire to help and serve others and to be a voice for under-represented people in Southern Illinois into a campaign for election to the Illinois House of Representatives. Although the campaign was unsuccessful, Van sees the success of accomplishing his greatest goal in life – to move the needle toward positive change. He was determined to be completely authentic to who he is, with all of his mistakes and successes, to be, as Van puts it, “armed with the ability to be authentically and unapologetically me.”

Real change – change that lifts everyone, requires us all to give of ourselves and the lessons we have learned through the ups and downs of life. It requires us to look around and see the needs that we can meet, and to meet those needs with humanity and kindness. Van Ikner is working every day to bring that kind of change to Southern Illinois, and to inspire others to do the same.

