Fall Kickoff Days to welcome new JALC students

Students entering John A. Logan College this fall have an opportunity to prepare and get better acquainted with the college at a series of special events.
The college is hosting Fall Kickoff Days for students who have previously attended a high school orientation session and other incoming students who have registered for fall semester classes.
Kickoff Days are scheduled for the mornings of Wednesday, July 14 next week on and Wednesday, July 21. Afternoon sessions are planned for Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 22.
JALC Coordinator of Student Recruitment April Martinez said the event is designed to help students finalize their preparations to start the fall semester.
“This is a day for them to put the finishing touches on their fall plans and learn about student resources,” said Martinez. “They can make schedule changes, get their information technology logins in order, take a campus tour to locate their classrooms, and if needed, retake the placement test.”
Martinez added that the students can choose only to attend the sessions that apply to their specific needs.
“With this event being designed for students who have already registered or attended an orientation, we have been able to streamline it and customize the day to each student’s needs,” she said. “For example, a student may need help with logging into their student accounts, but not need to change their schedule, while another student may only need to change their schedule. They can each do what they need to do without having to attend every session.”
Pre-registration is encouraged. For more information or to register for an upcoming Kickoff Day, contact April Martinez at (618) 985-2828, ext. 8240 or visit the Kickoff Day website at https://www.jalc.edu/2021-fall-kickoff-days/.