Fall Kickoff Days to welcome new JALC students

The price of a college education keeps rising, while minimum wage and the amount of hours in a day don’t. Here’s how many hours a week a student would have to work to cover their tuition and other fees. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Students entering John A. Logan College this fall have an opportunity to prepare and get better acquainted with the college at a series of special events.

The college is hosting Fall Kickoff Days for students who have previously attended a high school orientation session and other incoming students who have registered for fall semester classes.

Kickoff Days are scheduled for the mornings of Wednesday, July 14 next week on and Wednesday, July 21. Afternoon sessions are planned for Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, July 22.

JALC Coordinator of Student Recruitment April Martinez said the event is designed to help students finalize their preparations to start the fall semester.

“This is a day for them to put the finishing touches on their fall plans and learn about student resources,” said Martinez. “They can make schedule changes, get their information technology logins in order, take a campus tour to locate their classrooms, and if needed, retake the placement test.”

Martinez added that the students can choose only to attend the sessions that apply to their specific needs.