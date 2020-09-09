Family Counseling Center Inc. changes name to Arrowleaf to better fit its mission

“Being treated like I was an adult was an eye-opener for me,” Barker said.

Before finding the support from Arrowleaf, Barker said he felt like people only saw him as “the patient” and not a person.

Barker said Arrowleaf has helped him find a place of his own and now he is studying IT at Shawnee Community College.

“It felt like a new beginning for my life,” he said of becoming a client at Arrowleaf.

The organization also shares the tenacity of its new namesake. Crabb said Arrowleaf somehow managed to come out of the historic state budget impasse stronger. When the state stopped paying its bills, many social service agencies found themselves closing their doors. But, Crabb said Arrowleaf was able to fill some of these gaps in the seven southernmost counties it serves.

“The most growth that we’ve had has actually been over the last six years,” Crabb said.

The impact isn’t just intangible, feel-good moments, though. It can be measured in real dollars and cents. According to its website, Arrowleaf has generated more than $11 million in economic impact and has employed more than 200 people.

