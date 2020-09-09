Family Counseling Center Inc. changes name to Arrowleaf to better fit its mission

VIENNA — After 46 years, administrators for Family Counseling Center Inc. agreed that they had outgrown the name. So, it was time for a change.
This month, the organization announced its new brand, starting with the new name: Arrowleaf.
“The name ‘Family Counseling Center’ no longer articulates the scope and impact of the work we do as an organization,” CEO Sherrie L. Crabb said in a news release sent Tuesday.
In an interview Wednesday, Crabb said the organization has nearly doubled in size in the last decade and encompasses far more than family-centered counseling. These programs include crisis response, substance abuse prevention and recovery as well as helping people transition out of homelessness.
The name, Arrowleaf, has a lot of meaning locally, Crabb said in the group’s news release.
“The arrowleaf plant is indigenous to Southern Illinois and the Shawnee National Forest region. Thriving in adverse conditions of sand and gravel, this plant is both beautiful and resilient, just like the people we work with who overcome adversity and find ways to fulfill their potential despite the challenges they face,” she said.
Isaiah Barker is a living example of this. Barker has been a client with Arrowleaf since April 2019. He had just turned 18 and struggles with severe anxiety but he and his parents wanted him to find a way to live more independently. He said after some research, his family found Arrowleaf and he said the help started almost right away.
“Being treated like I was an adult was an eye-opener for me,” Barker said.
Before finding the support from Arrowleaf, Barker said he felt like people only saw him as “the patient” and not a person.
Barker said Arrowleaf has helped him find a place of his own and now he is studying IT at Shawnee Community College.
“It felt like a new beginning for my life,” he said of becoming a client at Arrowleaf.
The organization also shares the tenacity of its new namesake. Crabb said Arrowleaf somehow managed to come out of the historic state budget impasse stronger. When the state stopped paying its bills, many social service agencies found themselves closing their doors. But, Crabb said Arrowleaf was able to fill some of these gaps in the seven southernmost counties it serves.
“The most growth that we’ve had has actually been over the last six years,” Crabb said.
The impact isn’t just intangible, feel-good moments, though. It can be measured in real dollars and cents. According to its website, Arrowleaf has generated more than $11 million in economic impact and has employed more than 200 people.
Looking to the future, Crabb said Arrowleaf is looking to continue to grow into its name. One of the next big projects is to develop workforce training in communities throughout Southern Illinois. However, a big target of Arrowleaf’s efforts will be in Alexander and Pulaski counties, two of the most economically challenged counties in the state.
That said, though, Crabb and her team know that the entire region is in need of help.
“There’s so much need,” she said.
