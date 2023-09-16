Well, we are doing it again. We’ve brought a dog into our family.

Longtime readers of this column may recall the many misadventures of Rusty, our family’s first dog. Before Rusty, neither my wife nor I had ever had pets – not a dog, a cat, a parakeet or even goldfish – so having any canine, not to mention a not-so-intelligent and very hyperactive Beagle-Jack Russell mix, was quite an adventure.

Over the years, I shared about Rusty’s fondness for eating everything from shoes to guitar picks, his propensity to bolt out of the door whenever it opened and how dinner guests could never put a napkin on their laps or we were likely to find him shredding it to bits.

Despite his antics and crazy behavior, we loved him and it was tremendously sad when his life ended after nearly 17 years with us. I’ve never been a dog person, so I have been hesitant to be on the leash again.

That ended Wednesday. After almost two years of doglessness, a new guy came into our home this week and he’s working his way into our hearts. I think it’s a trap. So far, this dog – a “double doodle” – has been the anti-Rusty. He’s been peaceful, quiet and calm. Is this possibly what having a dog is like?

At this point in our Dog 2.0 experience, the most difficult thing has been coming up with a name for this fellow. All of us – my wife and I as well as our boys, ages 13, 9 and 6 – all came into the process with ideas. I’ve always said if I ever had another dog, I’d want to name him “Zamboni,” in honor of the machines that resurface ice hockey rinks. That’s a name, though, better suited for a Bassett or other hound, so, instead I was opting for “Chief,” the nickname of Craig Berube who coached the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup win.

My wife was campaigning for “Chester,” perhaps because of “Chet,” one of the firefighters in the 1970s TV show “Emergency,” which is a nightly ritual for us. I thought that would be an OK name, too. Then we asked the boys. One wanted “Bosco” for reasons I never really understood. Another was campaigning for “Hercules,” but I shot that idea down with the argument that it was a lot of syllables to be yelling out the back door. The youngest son suggested “Owen,” and we were deadlocked.

However, with enough political lobbying, deal-making and campaigning to make members of Congress proud, we each made our cases and finally settled on a name. I think it is a good name and very suiting for our new dog, more or less.

Welcome to the family, Gus.