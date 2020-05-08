Fate of this year's Du Quoin State Fair still in question

The Du Quoin State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, but an important question still remains — will it take place?
Earlier this week, on Wednesday, the governor mentioned Illinois’ two state fairs in his daily COVID-19 briefing.
A few hours after the news conference, Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi posted the following message on his Facebook page:
“Knowing that it may come to this, it’s hard to hear these words. When the governor was asked if the state would host state fairs at today's news conference.
"Gov. Pritzker: ‘Highly unlikely’ we will have state fairs this year.”
The Illinois Department of Agriculture, which oversees the events in Du Quoin and Springfield, echoed that in a statement sent to The Southern.
“The health and safety of fair-goers remains our top priority and we continue to work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health," said Krista Lisser, public information officer for Illinois Department of Agriculture, in the statement. "As the Governor has said, large events like the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs are unfortunately not likely to happen in the near future. While a final decision has yet to be made regarding our 2020 state fairs, we will continue to evaluate with the Governor and IDPH and keep Illinoisans updated on any new developments."
In early May of last year, Josh Gross had been on the job as fair manager for a couple weeks. He and his staff were busy with preparations. Some had been pushed back until a new fair manager, Green, was named. Contracts with entertainers were being finalized, and vendors were signing up.
Gov. Pritzker also was making his promise to invest in the fair a reality. Several improvements were underway or planned, including work on the four main roads at a cost of just over $350,000; structural repairs to the Grandstand of $25,000; repairs to Southern Illinois Center totaling $110,000; other building repairs and planting of a pollinator garden near the front gates.
Plans are still underway for this year, but will remain tentative while awaiting a decision from the state.
Look back: May 8, 2009 super derecho
Look back: May 8, 2009 super derecho hits Southern Illinois
On May 8, 2009, parts of Southern Illinois were hit by a super derecho.
At the time, that term was nearly unheard of.
In weather terms, a derecho, from a Spanish word meaning straight, is a widespread and relatively lengthy windstorm accompanied by a band of fast-moving showers or thunderstorms.
According to information provided by the National Weather Service in Paducah, the system had an unusually large bookend vortex, some 30 to 40 nautical miles, or approximately 34 to 46 miles, in diameter, whereas the average vortex is only 12 nautical miles in diameter.
Peak wind gusts were measured at 81 mph in Carbondale before the automated system died, while 106 mph winds were measured on a different instrument.
Here's a look back at the historic storm and its aftermath.
SUPER DERECHO
Carbondale
Studying the storm
May 9, 2009 The Southern front page
CAMPUS CLEANUP
CAMPUS CLEANUP
CAMPUS CLEANUP
CAMPUS CLEANUP
Video: Communications Building Smashed with in-line hurricane
CTS TECH
DERECHO STUDY
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS STORMS
Carbondale
Carbondale damage
Carbondale damage
Carbondale damage
Carbondale super derecho damage
Video: ADULT LANGUAGE: Tree Falling during May 8, 2009 super derecho
Carbondale super derecho damage
STORM DAMAGE
Murphysboro
Murphysboro
Murphysboro
Murphysboro
SIU storm damage
Video: ADULT LANGUAGE: Tree falls on car & house - derecho storm- Carbondale, IL
SIU damage
SIU damage
SIU damage
SIU damage
SIU super derecho
West Frankfort
Marion
Carbondale
Herrin
Williamson County Airport derecho damage
Carbondale
Carbondale
Benton
STORM WILLIAMSON COUNTY
STORM WILLIAMSON COUNTY
STORM WILLIAMSON COUNTY
Carbondale
Carbondale
Carbondale
Carbondale
Carbondale
Carbondale
Storm Carbondale
Murphysboro
Carterville
Carterville
Carterville
Carterville
Carterville High School
Carterville
Carterville
Carterville
Carterville
Video: During the May 8, 2009 storm in Crainville, Illinois
Herrin
Herrin
Herrin
Inland Hurricane derecho So Illinois May 8, 2009
Porta Potties
Curfew
Spillertown
SPILLERTOWN
SPILLERTOWN
SPILLERTOWN
SPILLERTOWN
SPILLERTOWN
TENT CITY
Tri-C Elementary School
Williamson County Airport
TENT CITY
Carterville Cemetery
Carterville Cemetery
IEMA PRESSER
IEMA PRESSER
IEMA PRESSER
TENT CITY
TENT CITY
Marion
Marion
Marion
Carbondale damage
Carbondale damage
Carbondale damage
Carbondale damage
Video: Inland Hurricane in West Frankfort, IL on May 8th 2009
Carbondale
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.