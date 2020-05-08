You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fate of this year's Du Quoin State Fair still in question
0 comments
alert top story

Fate of this year's Du Quoin State Fair still in question

{{featured_button_text}}

The Du Quoin State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, but an important question still remains — will it take place?

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, the governor mentioned Illinois’ two state fairs in his daily COVID-19 briefing.

A few hours after the news conference, Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi posted the following message on his Facebook page:

Illinois tops single-day COVID-19 test record with 20K

“Knowing that it may come to this, it’s hard to hear these words. When the governor was asked if the state would host state fairs at today's news conference.

"Gov. Pritzker: ‘Highly unlikely’ we will have state fairs this year.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture, which oversees the events in Du Quoin and Springfield, echoed that in a statement sent to The Southern.

“The health and safety of fair-goers remains our top priority and we continue to work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health," said Krista Lisser, public information officer for Illinois Department of Agriculture, in the statement. "As the Governor has said, large events like the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs are unfortunately not likely to happen in the near future. While a final decision has yet to be made regarding our 2020 state fairs, we will continue to evaluate with the Governor and IDPH and keep Illinoisans updated on any new developments."

In early May of last year, Josh Gross had been on the job as fair manager for a couple weeks. He and his staff were busy with preparations. Some had been pushed back until a new fair manager, Green, was named. Contracts with entertainers were being finalized, and vendors were signing up.

Gov. Pritzker also was making his promise to invest in the fair a reality. Several improvements were underway or planned, including work on the four main roads at a cost of just over $350,000; structural repairs to the Grandstand of $25,000; repairs to Southern Illinois Center totaling $110,000; other building repairs and planting of a pollinator garden near the front gates.

Plans are still underway for this year, but will remain tentative while awaiting a decision from the state.

Look back: May 8, 2009 super derecho

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News