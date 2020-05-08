Fate of this year's Du Quoin State Fair still in question

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Du Quoin State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, but an important question still remains — will it take place?

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, the governor mentioned Illinois’ two state fairs in his daily COVID-19 briefing.

A few hours after the news conference, Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi posted the following message on his Facebook page:

“Knowing that it may come to this, it’s hard to hear these words. When the governor was asked if the state would host state fairs at today's news conference.

"Gov. Pritzker: ‘Highly unlikely’ we will have state fairs this year.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture, which oversees the events in Du Quoin and Springfield, echoed that in a statement sent to The Southern.