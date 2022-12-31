 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Fave Five

Fave Five | Reporter Les O'Dell's five favorite stories from 2022

As The Southern’s higher education reporter, many of my favorite assignments come from coverage of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the region’s community colleges, but I love having the opportunity to share other stories on things that impact our region. Here are five of my top stories from 2022:

50th anniversary of a fatal Faner Hall tragedy passes quietly at SIU

Crane boom failure SIU Faner Hall 1972

The mangled remains of a crane boom rests on what would become the first floor of Faner Hall after it collapsed on March 6, 1972. The accident killed 18-year-old Michael G. Hayes, a freshman from Schaumburg, who was walking to class when the boom failed.

In March, an unsolicited inquiry from an SIU alumnus living in New York asked The Southern if Southern Illinois University Carbondale was planning any sort of observation of the 50th anniversary of a crane collapse during the construction of Faner Hall – an accident which claimed the life of Michael G. Hayes, a freshman form Schaumburg.

Not only were SIU officials not planning any sort of memorial, it turned out many of them knew nothing about the accident. The anniversary passed quietly on the campus, a fact that saddened alumni who remember the tragedy.

What’s Killing Southern Illinois?

Heart disease risk (copy)

Managing your blood pressure is one of the most important things you can do to reduce heart disease risk.

As part of an extensive series looking at death rates and recorded causes of death in 18 Southern Illinois counties over 20 years, O’Dell discovered what one would expect: Cancers, heart disease and diabetes. But the real story was found beyond the data as expressed in the opening paragraphs of the introductory article of the series which ran in September:

Bottom line: Southern Illinois is sicker than the rest of the nation.

We have ourselves to blame. Experts say that our health and lifestyle decisions – rather, our poor health and lifestyle decisions – are among the reasons we are ill.

And those choices are killing us.

Get to the Game: Rend Lake College baseball players use schooling to complete bus repairs

Brady Ingram Rend Lake College Baseball Bus Repair

Rend Lake College catcher Brady Ingram diagnoses the problem with the team bus during a recent trip to Murray State University for a game. The work of Ingram and two other student athletes allowed the team to get to the scheduled game on time. 

When the charter bus carrying members of the Rend Lake College Warriors baseball team broke down on the way to a game in October, three players – students in the college’s diesel technology and welding programs – stepped up to the plate and made repairs to the bus. Even though the team missed batting practice, the game was played as scheduled.

Is SIU winning the battle for local students?

081922-nws-siu-02.jpg

Ellie Long (left) and her father, Jim (center), get some assistance from members of the men's basketball staff as she moves into her Thompson Point dormitory on the first move-in day at SIU on Thursday in Carbondale. Ellie is one of three Long triplets starting at SIU this fall.

If there is one thing Southern Illinois University Chancellor Austin A. Lane has heard repeatedly in his first two-plus years at the helm, it has been the assertion that SIU has not done enough to attract and retain students from within the region.

The university says it has put a great deal of effort into recruiting locally, but is SIU winning the battle for area students?

In early August, The Southern used enrollment data from a number of state universities for an unscientific analysis which showed SIU’s efforts appear – at least anecdotally – to be working.

Altgeld’s castle influence on college campuses across Illinois

040222-nws-castles-1.jpg

Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus is one of several castle-inspired buildings on Illinois state university campuses.

The oldest building on the Southern Illinois University campus looks like a castle.

So does the longest-standing building at Eastern Illinois University. Likewise at Illinois State University and at Northern Illinois University.

And while another castle-like building isn’t the oldest at the University of Illinois, it is close.

The similarities among the structures at these five state universities go beyond appearances. Three of the five – those at the University of Illinois, NIU and SIU – all share the same name: Altgeld Hall in honor of John Peter Altgeld, the state’s 20th governor. They also share some of their origins, history and lore.

Turns out they were inspired by Gov. Altgeld who had a love of Tudor-Gothic architecture and wanted university buildings to have both function and aesthetic quality. This article ran in early April and soon appeared in many of our sister publications around the state, especially those in university communities.

Southern Illinoisan reporter Les O’Dell’s Fave Five for 2022

As The Southern's higher education reporter, many of my favorite assignments come from coverage of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the region's community colleges, but I love having the opportunity to share other stories on things that impact our region.

