Fave Five | Reporter Marilyn Halstead's top stories of 2022

It’s always hard to pick my favorite stories for the year, and 2022 was no different. So many things happened this year.

The Southern Illinois Airport completes its expansion

One of the biggest stories of 2022 was the completion of the Southern Illinois Airport expansion. The $26 million expansion was celebrated in early June.

Steven Burroughs, chairman of the airport board, said the airport opened in 1950 on 160 acres with just one hangar and 10 employees.

Today, the airport encompasses 12,000 acres and has three all-weather runways – including one that can land a Boeing 757. It is the third-busiest airport in Illinois, 104th busiest in the U.S. and it generates $122 million dollars per year.

The airport expansion included five new buildings. Two buildings added an additional 110,000 square feet to the airport campus. Four tenants have expanded their businesses, and four new tenants have relocated to the airport.

Tenants include the National Guard, Aviation Insurance, SIH disaster response team, Code 1 Aviation, Crucial MRO, Air Methods, Enhanced Aero, Yates Awning, GRNE Solar, ISEO marijuana cultivators, and St. Nicholas Brewing Co. The airport is home to SIU flight, aviation management and automotive technology programs.

“We are the only airport in the United States that brews beer and grows pot, and we’re proud of it,” Shafer said.

Franklin County unveils their new-look courthouse

SI Airport was not the only expansion project completed in 2022.

The new, larger Franklin County Courthouse opened to the public on April 22.

The building has a new entry that is easily accessible for persons with disabilities and leads to the main foyer of the courthouse.

Inside the main foyer is a special display area made from the spiral staircase of the old courthouse called the Franklin County Spiral Showcase. Its design includes two pedestals and spindles from the old spiral staircase.

This showcase will be the only reminder of the old courthouse. Every space in the new building is larger and has extra amenities for its use.

The county boardroom has space for all the board members with seating for numerous visitors to the meetings. It can be used for other meetings, too.

The courtrooms have adequate space for court, but also have rooms for each side to consult, a temporary holding cell for defendants waiting to appear in court and a law library. That kind of care and thought is seen throughout the design of the building.

Center for Archeological Investigation at SIU continues breaking ground

Each year, we follow the work of student archeologists who enroll in the summer field school at Southern Illinois University with the Center for Archeological Investigation.

For a number of years, they have spent time at Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Area.

Students have found the remaining stone wall of the original French fort at the site.

This year, they also located the eastern wall of the American fort, located at the top of Garrison Hill, near the cemetery. The exact location of this fort was believed to be in a different spot, but the wall was located in July using high tech gear.

A surprise at the Giant City Stables

Giant City Stables got a little surprise with the unexpected delivery of a couple mules and a quarter horse in March.

Ramona Twellman, owner and operator of Giant City Stables, was expecting the trio to arrive late on a Thursday or early Friday morning.

She did not expect to use her knowledge of foaling during their delivery.

At about 6 a.m. one morning, Twellman received a phone call from the driver of the transport asking for her help. He told her a miniature horse had given birth at about 4 a.m. in the front of an unheated, open cattle trailer. (The temperature that night was very cold.)

Twellman helped bring the baby around and warm both the baby and its mother. The miniature horse was a first time mom and very protective. Twellman made sure they had space and privacy during their stay.

After about 6 weeks, the pair was on their way to their new home out east.

The Du Quoin State Fair celebrates 100 years

One of my favorite times of year is the days of the Du Quoin State Fair. This year, the fair marked a major milestone – its 100th anniversary.

As part of the festivities, the parade marshals were Carole Hayes Hill and Jane Hayes Rader, granddaughters of fair founder W.R. Hayes.

During the opening ceremonies of the fair, they shared a few memories.

Hill grew up on the fairgrounds, living in the home now owned by Wanda Rednour. She spoke of living on the grounds during the fair and all the wonderful guests she met. She also talked about getting autographs, sometimes by hounding celebrities.

Rader shared some memories and talked about Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson’s efforts to help save the fair. His wife, Jane Thompson, was a guest at the opening ceremonies.

Other workers and fairgoers shared their memories as well.

We hope the Du Quoin State Fair is around to celebrate many more anniversaries.

Honorable Mentions

There were so many more stories that deserve honorable mention, including the design of the new multimodal transportation center in Carbondale, the death of two hikers in Shawnee National Forest and a fall injuring two others, and a new pediatric rehab center and expansion of the surgery center at the Orthopeadic Institute of Southern Illinois.