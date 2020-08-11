Federal government sending $1 million to Hardin, Pope counties to fight drug addiciton

ROSICLARE — The federal government is sending $1 million to Hardin and Pope counties to fight drug addiction at the state’s southern border.
Family Counseling Center Inc. will use the funding to strengthen and expand prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorders, especially those involving prescription pain pills and heroin.
Family Counseling CEO Sherrie L. Crabb said that the funding will go a long way toward providing vital anti-addiction services in an area where they are greatly needed. Her agency has been working toward this grant initiative for several years.
As a precursor to this larger funding opportunity, Family Counseling received a $200,000 planning grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration in 2018. That funding helped bring together various stakeholders in order to develop a better understanding of the substance use problem in the region.
Hardin County in particular was pegged as a high-risk county, because of its high unemployment and poverty rates, and a high rate of opioid prescriptions based on reports from the Illinois Prescription Monitoring Program. That same year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flagged Hardin County as one of 220 counties nationally, and the only one in Illinois, at high risk for HIV and Hepatitis C transmission because of substance use.
“With that notice from the CDC, that was a warning that, hey, there’s a storm brewing here and we really need to do something about it,” Crabb said.
That initial planning year brought together Family Counseling with the SIU School of Medicine, Prevention First, a Springfield-based nonprofit, the Southern Seven Health Department and Hardin County General Hospital. Since then, the sheriff's offices of Pope and Hardin counties have also joined the coalition.
Crabb said Family Counseling applied for the $1 million grant funding last year but was passed over despite a well-received application. But those dedicated to the cause refused to give up. The work continued for the next year on a shoestring budget. In November, the coalition announced a public education and awareness campaign called “Be the One.” It aimed to help people better understand how opioid misuse happens, and to encourage people concerned about themselves or a loved one to seek help and practice emotional well-being.
“We tried to do what we could hoping we’d get funded this go-round,” she said.
The federal government will award the funding over a three-year period beginning Sept. 1. The agency, working with the coalition established during the planning phase, wants to encourage more people to seek treatment by providing services closer to home.
Grant Coordinator Alisha Foster, who lives in Hardin County, said that a significant barrier to treatment for people throughout this rural area is that they lack reliable transportation. The hour-plus commute to places such as Paducah, Marion or Carbondale for services may be a roadblock for many people to continue getting the help they need, even when they do make the initial effort, she said.
A significant portion of the grant funding will be used to establish a medication-assisted treatment program for residents of Hardin and Pope counties, working closely with providers at Hardin County General Hospital. Hospital practitioners will oversee the prescription of medication that can help treat people with opioid addiction.
But for success, programs like this also need to offer counseling and other whole-person recovery services. Foster said some of the grant funding is earmarked to hire clinicians to work closely with clients through the recovery process. The agency also plans to hire peer specialists, or individuals who are successfully living in recovery and can offer practical guidance and support to individuals seeking help with navigating the sometimes complicated recovery network.
In fact, much of the grant focuses on empowering the people it is intended to serve. In addition to the peer specialists, the coalition will name a “recovery committee” made up of people with lived experiences in recovery from Pope and Hardin counties to help guide officials on how services should be built and offered to have the most impact.
“We’re wanting to give the recovery community a voice, and we’re wanting to do that with the inclusion of a recovery committee,” Foster said.
Other longer-term plans call for establishing a recovery support line that people could call when they are at risk of relapse, such as when facing a stressful event or other triggering situation. As well, stakeholders are working together to establish a pain management center close by to offer more holistic treatment beyond prescription pain medication to people living with chronic pain.
Foster said she was particularly proud to receive this grant. She loves the area and its people, but also knows that there is a service gap here that too many people fall through.
“It’s great to be a part of writing a grant opportunity where I’m writing for the very people I’m surrounded with and the very community I live in,” she said.
Crabb also has deep connections to Hardin County. It is where she was raised and attended high school; she still has family in the region.
“We really, really care about the people of Hardin and Pope counties,” she said.
