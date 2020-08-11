Federal government sending $1 million to Hardin, Pope counties to fight drug addiciton

Grant Coordinator Alisha Foster, who lives in Hardin County, said that a significant barrier to treatment for people throughout this rural area is that they lack reliable transportation. The hour-plus commute to places such as Paducah, Marion or Carbondale for services may be a roadblock for many people to continue getting the help they need, even when they do make the initial effort, she said.

A significant portion of the grant funding will be used to establish a medication-assisted treatment program for residents of Hardin and Pope counties, working closely with providers at Hardin County General Hospital. Hospital practitioners will oversee the prescription of medication that can help treat people with opioid addiction.

But for success, programs like this also need to offer counseling and other whole-person recovery services. Foster said some of the grant funding is earmarked to hire clinicians to work closely with clients through the recovery process. The agency also plans to hire peer specialists, or individuals who are successfully living in recovery and can offer practical guidance and support to individuals seeking help with navigating the sometimes complicated recovery network.