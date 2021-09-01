Feds block Canadian National railroad merger

The AP reports that Canadian National is facing pressure from London-based TCI Fund Management, which owns 5% of the company, not only to abandon the deal, but also to oust its CEO and refocus on improving its operations.

Throughout the back-and-forth bidding for the KCS, the Canadian Pacific hinted that a CN-KCS merger would increase freight traffic on many CN routes including the former Illinois Central Gulf lines which run through Southern Illinois and host Amtrak passenger service including the City of New Orleans, Illini and Saluki trains between Chicago and Carbondale.

“They have the worst on-time performance in the nation,” Henry said. “It’s been as low as 6% on-time performance on the Saluki and Illini.”

The poor on-time performance for Amtrak service was one of the reasons Henry submitted letter to the STB against the CN-KCS merger.

Federal law requires that rail lines give passenger trains priority over freight traffic – freight trains are supposed to wait on sidings or secondary tracks to allow Amtrak trains to pass. The law, however, is rarely enforced. A spokesman for Amtrak referred the newspaper to the “Host Railroad Report Card,” a grading system for the on-time performances of its trains on freight lines.