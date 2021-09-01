Feds block Canadian National railroad merger

A proposed railroad merger with the potential to impact freight and passenger rail traffic in Southern Illinois has been effectively derailed.
A key component of Canadian National Railroad’s bid to purchase the Kansas City Southern railroad was rejected by the Surface Transportation Board, a federal regulatory body.
As reported last month in The Southern, the proposed buyout had many objectors including Amtrak and Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry, who said the merger could increase delays of the three Amtrak lines serving the region.
In a media release Tuesday, the STB reported that board members had unanimously rejected CN’s proposed use of a voting trust as part of the $33.6 billion deal. According to the Associated Press, the use of a voting trust would allow Kansas City Southern shareholders to be paid for the sale before the STB started the full review of the sale.
In its statement, the STB said, “The Board has determined that the proposed voting trust is not consistent with the public interest standard under the Board’s merger regulations.”
Analysts believe the unanimous STB decision could close the close the books on CN’s hopes to buy the Kansas City Southern and open the door to a rival buyout proposal from Canadian Pacific. The CP-KCS merger has already received regulatory approval to continue. The two Canadian railroads have a long history of heated rivalry and competition.
The AP reports that Canadian National is facing pressure from London-based TCI Fund Management, which owns 5% of the company, not only to abandon the deal, but also to oust its CEO and refocus on improving its operations.
Throughout the back-and-forth bidding for the KCS, the Canadian Pacific hinted that a CN-KCS merger would increase freight traffic on many CN routes including the former Illinois Central Gulf lines which run through Southern Illinois and host Amtrak passenger service including the City of New Orleans, Illini and Saluki trains between Chicago and Carbondale.
“They have the worst on-time performance in the nation,” Henry said. “It’s been as low as 6% on-time performance on the Saluki and Illini.”
The poor on-time performance for Amtrak service was one of the reasons Henry submitted letter to the STB against the CN-KCS merger.
Federal law requires that rail lines give passenger trains priority over freight traffic – freight trains are supposed to wait on sidings or secondary tracks to allow Amtrak trains to pass. The law, however, is rarely enforced. A spokesman for Amtrak referred the newspaper to the “Host Railroad Report Card,” a grading system for the on-time performances of its trains on freight lines.
The grades reflect how frequently host railroads prioritize their own trains over Amtrak. For service to Southern Illinois on its City of New Orleans, Saluki and Illini routes, on the 2020 Report Card, Amtrak has assigned Canadian National a four-year average grade of D+,
The grade is based upon whether 80% or more of Amtrak passengers are able to arrive at their destinations within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. For the Illini and Saluki routes — which run daily between Chicago and Carbondale — Amtrak specifically assigned Canadian National a failing grade of 72%.
Henry’s letter to the STB said that the city feared the merger would mean “more traffic, more congestion and exacerbate an already frustrating situation.”
Henry called the STB’s decision to deny Canadian National a victory for Southern Illinois, but he is hopeful that the reliability of passenger service to the region will be addressed next.
“I am happy with the decision,” he said. “Hopefully, the Surface Transportation Board will go ahead and talk with Canadian National to start getting these things straightened out to the way they are supposed to be, giving passenger trains priority.”
Because neither the Canadian Pacific nor Kansas City Southern operate rail lines in Southern Illinois, a CP-KCS merger would not be expected to impact the region.