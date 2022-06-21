Fellowship of Christian Athletes camps: A summer tradition

It’s fair to say that Bob and Diane Davis of Carbondale look forward to the same week every summer. It has become a tradition: for more than two decades the Davis' have “their kids” — as many as 120 middle schoolers — come together for three days of athletics, worship and ministry wrapped up in Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camps.

It’s also fair to say that many fifth through eighth graders look forward to the same week – and the same camps.

The free camps give middle schoolers a chance to hone their athletic skills in workshops led by area coaches and college athletes, all while exposing them to basic concepts of Christianity.

“FCA camp is designed to provide students with basic training and instruction in their favorite sports and use athletics as a platform to share God’s word and how to live the Christian faith,” Diane Davis said.

This year, three of the FCA Power Camps are offered in the region. One runs Tuesday through Thursday in Massac County, a camp is scheduled for June 30-July 1 in Franklin County and the Carbondale-area Power Camp – the one the Davises have been volunteers at for 20 years – is set for July 12-14.

The camps are completely ran by volunteers: people like the Davises as well as local high school athletes who serve as leaders for small groups (called huddles) during the camps and area coaches who share instruction with campers. Each camper can choose two sports for instruction, ranging from basketball to football, cheerleading to soccer and others. The exact sport offerings vary from camp to camp.

“Generally speaking, it is a sport-focused camp where we bring in local coaches and we explore the aspects of faith,” explained Bob Pankey, Fellowship of Christian Athletes state director. “The campers will spend a portion of the day being coached up in their technique for whatever sports they choose and then we’ll also have some competition games between the huddles. It’s all in fun, but they really enjoy that.”

Pankey said some camps offer a time of Biblical teaching as well as worship and all of the camps include a short Bible study time during the day. A breakfast snack and lunches are provided for campers.

Davis said involvement in FCA runs in the family. Her father, legendary Carbondale Community High School basketball coach, John Cherry, led an FCA group at CCHS when she was a teen. She remembers attending FCA camps herself.

“We definitely have a passion for it,” she said, adding that the Carbondale Power Camp is open to students from Carbondale, Carterville, Cobden, Elkville and Murphysboro.

The Carbondale camp is the longest-running of the Southern Illinois day camps. In fact, the Davis' are likely to see some second-generation campers. Some former campers are now huddle leaders.

“It’s all done by volunteers who have a passion for the combination of faith and sports,” she said.

“It’s a great way for campers to learn more about sports, have fun and get some exposure to FCA,” Pankey added.

The camps are free and open to students in fifth through eighth grade. For more information or to register, visit www.southernillinoisfca.org/camp.

