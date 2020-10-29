Fentanyl overdose caused deaths of twin brothers found in Du Quoin Walmart parking lot, autopsies find

DU QUOIN — Fentanyl overdose caused the death of 41-year-old twin brothers found unresponsive in the Du Quoin Walmart parking lot in late August.

That was the finding of autopsy and toxicology reports following the incident, said Perry County Coroner Paul Searby.

The Du Quoin police department previously reported that officers responded to a call of two unresponsive people at 1:26 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Aug. 23. They were later identified as brothers Jeremy W. Sizemore and Jarrod W. Sizemore.

Both died of pulmonary edema and congestion due to fentanyl drug toxicity, Searby said.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is used as a prescription drug to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery, but that is also made and used illegally. It is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Synthetic fentanyl is sold illegally in various forms, including powder, drops, nasal spray or pills.

It is also sometimes mixed with other illegal substances such as heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine.