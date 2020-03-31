You are the owner of this article.
Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado to offer free COVID-19 video screening
Saline County

Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado to offer free COVID-19 video screening

Beginning Wednesday, Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado will offer a video/telehealth screening option for patients who think they need care for COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, which include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, should call the nurse triage line at 618-273-2275. If it is determined that the patient should be seen by a provider, the nurse will schedule a video/telehealth visit using Google Duo. During the Google Duo visit, a provider will evaluate symptoms, give care instructions, and refer for COVID-19 testing as appropriate. This is a free service, but does require use of the internet.

Telehealth visits will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

— The Southern

Concerned about COVID-19?

