Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado to offer free COVID-19 video screening

Beginning Wednesday, Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado will offer a video/telehealth screening option for patients who think they need care for COVID-19 symptoms.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, which include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, should call the nurse triage line at 618-273-2275. If it is determined that the patient should be seen by a provider, the nurse will schedule a video/telehealth visit using Google Duo. During the Google Duo visit, a provider will evaluate symptoms, give care instructions, and refer for COVID-19 testing as appropriate. This is a free service, but does require use of the internet.
Telehealth visits will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
— The Southern
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.