Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado to offer free COVID-19 video screening

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, which include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, should call the nurse triage line at 618-273-2275. If it is determined that the patient should be seen by a provider, the nurse will schedule a video/telehealth visit using Google Duo. During the Google Duo visit, a provider will evaluate symptoms, give care instructions, and refer for COVID-19 testing as appropriate. This is a free service, but does require use of the internet.