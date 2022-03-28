Final phase of Illinois Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project to begin in April

CARBONDALE — The final phase of Illinois Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project is set to begin in April.

Phase 3 will improve Illinois Avenue from Monroe Street to Oak Street, according to a city news release.

The improvements will include new street lighting, ADA-compliant pedestrian walkways, trees, planters and other streetscape elements.

On Monday, April 4, crews will begin by removing sidewalks along Illinois Avenue north of Main Street.

Construction south of Main Street will not begin until after SIU’s graduation on May 7.

Phase 3 is expected to be complete by late summer. Residents and visitors may experience travel delays during some phases of the project.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact the Carbondale Public Works Engineering Department at (618) 457-3270.

