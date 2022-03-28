 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Final phase of Illinois Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project to begin in April

  • 0
Illinois Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
Provided

CARBONDALE — The final phase of Illinois Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project is set to begin in April.

Phase 3 will improve Illinois Avenue from Monroe Street to Oak Street, according to a city news release.

The improvements will include new street lighting, ADA-compliant pedestrian walkways, trees, planters and other streetscape elements.

On Monday, April 4, crews will begin by removing sidewalks along Illinois Avenue north of Main Street.

Construction south of Main Street will not begin until after SIU’s graduation on May 7.  

Phase 3 is expected to be complete by late summer. Residents and visitors may experience travel delays during some phases of the project. 

If you have questions or would like more information, contact the Carbondale Public Works Engineering Department at (618) 457-3270.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Corsica protests: Anger at police following death of nationalist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News