Financial regulators move to bar Bill Bonan II from banking industry

Bonan II knew certain borrowers had multi-million dollar at-risk loans with Peoples at the time Bonan II was encouraging Grand Rivers to extend new ones, but failed to relay this information to a concerned board member, the FDIC notice said.

Further, according to the FDIC report, Bonan II moved to unsecure a loan by removing an oil rig that had served as collateral, causing the bank to suffer financial loss when the borrowers defaulted.

The borrowers in question included two employees of Bonan II’s and companies involved in the oil industry owned by a father-daughter pair who later became his wife and father-in-law. The FDIC concluded that Bonan II’s “reckless practices” and breaches involving “personal dishonesty” showed a “willful and continuing disregard for the safety and soundness” of Grand Rivers.

The May 5 FDIC order stated that Bonan II had 20 days to request a hearing contesting the agency’s findings and punitive actions before an administrative law judge. It was not immediately clear to the newspaper whether Bonan II had requested such a hearing. A FDIC spokesperson said the agency could not offer any additional information beyond that in the published notice, including whether a hearing was requested. A message left with Peoples National Bank seeking comment and/or assistance in relaying a message to Bonan II went unreturned.