Finding a niche in the world of RVs

Rodger Hughes gets to his Mount Vernon shop early on Monday mornings.

He’s usually there before 7 a.m., ready for the calls from the owners of recreational vehicles who had a problem with their campers over the weekend.

The owners of pop-up campers with refrigerator problems call. So do those with trailers with roofs leaking. He answers inquiries from motorhome owners who forgot to retract the awnings on their units before leaving a campsite. All of them call, eager for repairs on the RVs.

It is easy for them to call because Hughes’ telephone number is the same as his business’ name: 618 FIX MY RV. Since 2019, the company has been repairing, modifying and winterizing RVs for customers across Southern Illinois.

“If it’s on a camper, we do it,” Hughes explained. “We’ve never really limited ourselves to what we do. We let the customer tell us of the need and we go for there.”

The business began not long after Hughes began making repairs to a fix-it-upper houseboat he purchased. Doing the same to a camper a few years later, he realized there was an opportunity in the region for someone who could offer that sort of work for others with campers.

“After all, campers need everything that a house does, the only difference is they are on wheels,” he said.

Hughes said the work is a mix of a variety of trades. He is a former electrician. One of the business’ employees previously was an over-the-road truck driver with a carpentry background. Another was a mechanic.

Building on their skill sets and adding in RV-specific training from manufacturers, Hughes and his team continue to expand the business and will soon be adding a second location in the Benton industrial park.

“Our new location is within 15 minutes of 800 campsites,” Hughes, of Mt. Vernon, said. “It will be 5,000 square feet with three full drive-thru bays, 20-feet tall so we’ll be able to put the biggest rigs in there and we will be able to stand on them and not hit our heads.”

618 FIX MY RV also offers mobile repairs, traveling to clients’ campsites and driveways to work on campers.

“We’ve gone as far south as Cape Girardeau and Garden of the Gods and as far north as Effingham,” he explained, adding that they often work on vehicles at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex near Sparta.

Hughes said he enjoys the variety of work.

“You just never know what’s going to pull up on the lot. There are a lot of different rigs, all with different sizes and different price ranges, but they’ve all got the same needs. ‘Hey, I don’t have hot water,’ the owners say or, ‘This outlet doesn’t work.’ We’ve worked on everything from small pop-up tent campers to the most expensive Class A motorcoaches,” he said.

Currently in the shop, staff is working on a 2006 Airstream trailer, cleaning the upholstery and replacing the bezels for the tail lights. Another camper is there with a non-functioning furnace and the team is trying to track down a pesky water leak on a third. There is a fifth wheel camper with a slide-out that is not sliding out and one camper has a soft spot on the floor waiting to be repaired.

And, of course, there will be more following the calls that come on Monday morning. He said most of them this time of year center on furnace and heating issues, but every call is different.

Hughes said he expects his business to continue to grow as more people enjoy camping.

“There are a lot of campers in Southern Illinois and a limited number people to work on them,” he said.

