Finding faith in uncertainty: How Southern Illinois churches celebrate Easter at a distance

The Rev. Chris Swims, of Carbondale’s Hopewell Baptist Church, said he and his church have been doing some sort of Facebook Live presentation of their services for years, but said this year was the first time they had broadcast an entire service. He said keeping the flock together, even remotely, is important — he said faith isn’t something to be practiced alone.

“This walk of faith is meant for us to walk it together. This is not some isolated thing we do alone,” he said.

Churches are trying to do anything they can to keep members engaged, though Sims said even this is getting limited. His church had planned to have a parking lot service for Easter where members would come to church and stay in the car. However, Randolph County’s health department this week issued a statement asking churches to call these services off.

“There will be no car assembly in our parking lots. We are cancelling the private Communion(s) that were previously scheduled,” Sims wrote in a newsletter to church members.

Gummersheimer and Swims said their churches would still be broadcast for remote attendance. But, Swims said the isolation is hard on him.