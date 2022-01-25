‘Finding your authentic voice’; SIU clinical center to offer transgender voice therapy

CARBONDALE ― The SIU Clinical Center is beginning a new program to help trans and non-binary individuals find their authentic voice.

The transgender voice clinic will offer an evaluation as well as voice therapy sessions to help those interested.

Morgan Robertson, a graduate student at SIU, is taking the lead on the program along with Coordinator for Speech and Language services at the center Erin Connolly.

Robertson said her personal interest in the clinic, is that she is transgender and had to develop her own voice through practice.

“I came from a background where I had to develop my own female voice, my own feminized voice through practice, and it was self-guided practice mostly gleaned from the internet. So I would like to bring a better structured voice training for people in this area,” Robertson said.

Robertson said this program is an important part of gender affirmative care.

“When we think about all the different aspects of transition, transition care, some of it is internal feeling for a person, some of it is social safety, or giving social access to employment or education,” Robertson said. “This voice therapy is a bit of both.”

Transgender voice therapy is offered in states across the country as a way of providing gender affirming care to those who are trans, non-binary, or gender non-conforming.

Voice therapy can significantly help a person to become more comfortable in their identity, according to the Speech Language Pathologist's Masters Program.

Connolly said a unique and helpful aspect to the program is that because those involved are speech-language pathologists, they not only help train the voice but they help individuals learn how to carry themselves.

“We're the experts in voice but there's other pieces to communication, it's more than just voice. So there's pragmatics, there's how we carry ourselves, and there's our tone and quality of our voice. There's, there's so many pieces to that,” Connolly said.

The program places a large emphasis on voice safety, so that a tone of voice can be maintained over long periods of time without becoming raspy or damaging the vocal cords.

The program can help those who don’t want to seek surgery feel more comfortable in their identity and in society, Robertson said. It can also work to neutralize gender in the voice for those who are non-binary or who don’t identify with any gender.

After completing an evaluation, a course of therapy is recommended for clients.

The evaluation and therapy for eight weeks costs $380 on a sliding scale. It can go as low as $65 for those who qualify.

Currently the program is only accepting those aged 18 and over, but in the future they hope to expand to include teens.

The voice therapy program sessions will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 5:30–7:00 p.m. February 9th through March 30th. Registration closes January 26th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.