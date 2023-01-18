Firebreak being built along Route 13 aims to prevent devastation and disaster

CARTERVILLE — The recent trimming and mulching of the forest alongside Route 13 has no doubt raised some eyebrows and caused some concern among locals. The forests of Southern Illinois are loved and cherished, but what may appear to be open war against the forest's edge is actually sound forestry management techniques.

A bill passed by congress gave guidelines on infrastructure protection, and in the case of Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge, that included fire protection.

“This day and age, just this urban interface that we had, especially on Route 13 between the cities of Carterville and Marion, in certain areas, we are putting in what are called firebreaks. If you had a potential wildfire, that would be the break, where we could control it from that vantage point,” said Justin Sexton, the manager of Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge.

The grubbing and mulching of small trees and underbrush is an attempt to prevent wildfires from happening altogether, eliminating the fire's fuel, Sexton said.

The mulching at the urban interface – the point at which wilderness and developed land meet – is prep-work for controlled burning throughout the refuge.

“The burning that is able to be conducted far supersedes in improving that habitat than the small acreage of a fire break that is disturbed or altered," said Sexton. "We're able to manage 400 acres as opposed to the ten acres we disturbed."

Most of what is mulched and burned out in the understory is invasive species, Sexton said.

A part of forest health is sunlight for the trees. During what is called timber stand improvement, dead timber is removed which opens up the forest, letting more sunlight in. As a result, trees grow healthier and bigger, like they were in the pre-settlement days.

"When they (settlers) came to Illinois in the 1800s, they could drive wagons through the forest. These were over-mature, upland oak-hickory forests. Now it is just a dense mess. Everything here has been disturbed."

Even Native Americans burned to control for wildfires, burning thousands of acres of canebreaks, Sexton said. "We think we're the only civilization that's ever done anything and that couldn't be further from the truth."

The mulching is occurring now, Sexton said, because this is best time of year to avoid harming the several endangered species in the wildlife refuge, including a species of bats, who are sleeping off the winter in local caves.

"We burned 5000 acres last year on the refuge, and the wildlife benefit from that is immense," Sexton said. "Having more capabilities for fire not only benefit wildlife species, but also protect citizens surrounding the refuge."

For Sexton and his team, active management of the forest is the mission: "We're not preservationists like the National Park Service, where they tried to keep something in a box. This ecosystem is always changing. We are trying to adapt to it. It takes blood, sweat, and tears to get the responses we are getting from different species."

Perhaps one of Crab Orchard's most distinguished and beloved ornaments is the towering evergreen Loblolly pines. Many take issue whenever refuge management must cut one down. But, as Sexton points out, Loblolly were not native to Illinois, but were rather brought in during World War II.

"We are moving a small section of everything, where there will just be grass. Then you have a shaded firebreak for another fifty feet into the woods," said Sexton, who explained that these measures were important to create a buffer zone between urban areas and refuge in the event of a wildfire.

"Urban interface is a big deal, as you see out in California." Sexton is referring to the forest fires back in 2020, during which fire season in California sustained losses of more than four million acres of forest. Just to put that abstract number into perspective, that's over fourteen times the size of our Shawnee National Forest. "We need to be preemptive here."