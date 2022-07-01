Fireworks are an economic blast -- for Illinois' bordering states

Independence Day observations often on built on traditions, and for many in our region, one tradition is an out-of-state trip to purchase fireworks unavailable in Illinois.

Since 1942, most fireworks have been illegal in Illinois, but that has not stopped residents from taking their business and tax dollars to other states.

“We’ve been making a trip to Missouri for as long as I can remember,” recalled Murphysboro resident Rick Stapel. “I remember going with my dad and my uncle. Fireworks have always been a part of our family gatherings for the Fourth of July.”

This year is no different. Stapel said his family spent “a couple hundred bucks” on consumer pyrotechnics in the Missouri bootheel, but that was not all of the economic outlays.

“Sure, we bought gas while we were in Missouri, we spent the day shopping and we ate there, too. We made a day of it,” he said.

Stapel is not alone.

Illinoisans flock to other states to buy fireworks.

Illinois is one of just four states nationally that prohibits the use or purchase of any fireworks other than “novelty” items including smoke bombs, sparklers and small noisemakers. Technically, the possession, purchase or transportation of fireworks is a Class A misdemeanor. It’s a federal offense to transport fireworks across state lines.

Still, people take the risk and Illinois loses out on revenue.

Susan Odum, extension specialist with community development for the University of Illinois Extension Service, has extensively studied the impact of Illinoisans spending their money in nearby states. She said fireworks are a perfect example.

“It is one of those cases that when something is not available locally, so people go across the border and spend dollars in a neighboring state. The thing is, unfortunately, when they do that, they often purchase other things that are available here and so the economic impact is more than just the fireworks alone.”

The Illinois Policy Institute reports that nationally Americans spend $1.9 billion on consumer fireworks each year.

For example, more than $2.5 million is spent each year in Indiana alone – including purchases by Illinoisans – and the state imposes a 5% tax on the pyrotechnics.

According to stacker.com, per capita spending on fireworks is just 41 cents in Illinois compared to $3.36 in Indiana and $13.36 in Missouri – thanks in part to families like Stapel’s who make their firework purchases in the Show Me State.

The head of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce said firework sales are an economic boost to his region.

“One of the things that our businesses and vendors try to do is to serve the entire region and that includes a lot of business that comes over from Southern Illinois,” explained Rob Gilliand, president and CEO of the chamber. “Certainly during the Fourth of July season, that includes fireworks.”

Gilliand said many visitors from Illinois will do other shopping, purchase gasoline and meals while in the area.

Even though the owner of Smokin’ Joes Fireworks in Sturgis, Kentucky said he doesn’t track where purchasers are from, he is sure that many buyers come from Southern Illinois. In fact, he advertises his business on an Illinois-based television station to attract them.

Some states which used to take a similar stance to Illinois have made fireworks legal. Illinois Policy reports eight states have legalized fireworks over the last decade and a 2019 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission indicated “there is not a statistically significant trend in estimated emergency department-treated, fireworks-related injuries from 2003 to 2019.”

Stapel said his family keeps safety in mind as they look forward to their backyard booms and blasts and he questions the state’s restrictions.

“I don’t really know what the objections are from the state. Obviously, we want to have ten fingers on July 5th, but I think Illinois is missing out on a sizeable piece of taxable spending. I don’t think you can understate the economic impact of fireworks,” he said.

