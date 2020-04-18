First COVID-19 case reported in Hamilton County

The first COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Hamilton County, according to a news release from the county's health department.
The release says the individual, a woman in her 30s, is at home in isolation.
The health department is investigating the case, and is speaking with other individuals who may have been in contact with the woman.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|Franklin
|6
|0
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|Hardin
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|42
|4
|20
|Jefferson
|13
|2
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|Massac
|3
|0
|2
|Perry
|1
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|5
|0
|0
|Randolph
|55
|1
|35
|Saline
|3
|0
|1
|Union
|4
|0
|0
|Williamson
|13
|0
|6
|White
|0
|0
|0
— The Southern
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.