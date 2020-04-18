First COVID-19 case reported in Hamilton County
0 comments
alert
Hamilton County

First COVID-19 case reported in Hamilton County

  • 0

The first COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Hamilton County, according to a news release from the county's health department.

The release says the individual, a woman in her 30s, is at home in isolation.

The health department is investigating the case, and is speaking with other individuals who may have been in contact with the woman.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 1 0 0
Franklin 6 0 0
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 1 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 42 4 20
Jefferson 13 2 0
Johnson 2 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 5 0 0
Randolph 55 1 35
Saline 3 0 1
Union 4 0 0
Williamson 13 0 6
White 0 0 0

— The Southern

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News