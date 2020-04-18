First COVID-19 case reported in Hamilton County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Hamilton County, according to a news release from the county's health department.

The release says the individual, a woman in her 30s, is at home in isolation.

The health department is investigating the case, and is speaking with other individuals who may have been in contact with the woman.

— The Southern