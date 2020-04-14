First COVID-19 case reported in Union County

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A male in his 20s is the first reported case of COVID-19 in Union County, according to the Southern Seven Health Department.

The individual is isolated, according to the health department. No other details were released.

Counting the case reported Tuesday in Union County, the Southern Seven Health Department has reported a total of 10 cases across the counties it serves: one case in Johnson County, three in Massac County and five in Pulaski County, a number that includes three confirmed cases of detainees at the Pulaski County Detention Center in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.