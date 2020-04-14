You are the owner of this article.
First COVID-19 case reported in Union County
Union County

First COVID-19 case reported in Union County

A male in his 20s is the first reported case of COVID-19 in Union County, according to the Southern Seven Health Department. 

The individual is isolated, according to the health department. No other details were released. 

Counting the case reported Tuesday in Union County, the Southern Seven Health Department has reported a total of 10 cases across the counties it serves: one case in Johnson County, three in Massac County and five in Pulaski County, a number that includes three confirmed cases of detainees at the Pulaski County Detention Center in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 5 0 0
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 38 4 12
Jefferson 9 1 0
Johnson 1 0 0
Massac 3 0 0
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 5 0 0
Randolph 44 0 29
Saline 3 0 1
Union 1 0 0
Williamson 11 0 0
White 0 0 0
