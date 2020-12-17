 Skip to main content
First health care workers in Southern Illinois vaccinated for COVID-19
First health care workers in Southern Illinois vaccinated for COVID-19

Health care workers in Southern Illinois began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

Southern Illinois Healthcare started its vaccine process early on Thursday morning. The health care system received its first shipment of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer, on Wednesday.

Dr. Sarah Altamimi, an infectious disease physician with SIH, was among the first in the system to receive the vaccine early Thursday morning. 

121720_SIH_Vaccine-8.jpg

Dr. Sarah Altamimi smiles after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

SIH spokeswoman Rosslind Rice said Thursday the process of administering the vaccines from this first allotment will take place over the next few days.

Corinna Warren, SIH system director for infection prevention and control, said on Wednesday staff were placed in tiers based on their level of exposure to patients with COVID-19. The tiers include everyone who interacts with those patients, including the people who clean patient rooms and deliver meals. They will receive two injections 21 days apart.

At Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, Dr. James Probst, emergency department medical director, was the first at the hospital to get the vaccine on Wednesday, according to a post on the hospital's Facebook page.

In Mount Vernon, frontline workers at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital also began receiving vaccines on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, the hospital will vaccinate 575 workers over three days.

— Marilyn Halstead contributed.

alee.quick@thesouthern.com

618-351-5807

On Twitter: @the_quickness​ / On Facebook: facebook.com/alee.quick

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

