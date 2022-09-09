First monkeypox case confirmed in Southern Illinois

Monkeypox is no longer a virus happening “somewhere else,” as Southern Illinois has its first reported case.

Southern 7 Health Department was notified Wednesday, Sept. 7 of a resident who tested positive for the monkeypox virus. The department, which serves Alexander, Harding, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties, is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to complete contract tracing to identify those who may have come in contact with the individual and provide vaccines.

“Monkeypox is rare and most commonly spreads between people with close contact,” stated Rhonda Andrews-Ray, Southern Seven executive director and public health administrator. “The threat of monkeypox to the general U.S population remains low.”

According for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox can be transmitted through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus and include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and a pimple or blister-like rash. Those without symptoms cannot spread the virus to others, however, those in close contact with someone with monkeypox should take steps to protect themselves including being vaccinated against the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of human monkeypox cases experience mild to moderate symptoms and do not require hospitalization. Vaccines developed to protect against smallpox viruses may be used to prevent monkeypox infections. While the department has reported a confirmed case of monkeypox in the region, Southern 7 officials said vaccine eligibility remains limited.

The monkeypox virus was discovered in 1958 and is endemic in parts of the world. Since May 2022 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that have been reported in the United States. While there currently is no specific treatment approved for monkeypox infections, antiviral drugs used to treat smallpox can sometimes be used, as smallpox and monkeypox viruses are genetically similar.