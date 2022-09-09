 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First monkeypox case confirmed in Southern Illinois

What are the symptoms and how is it treated?

Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox but causes milder symptoms.

Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The incubation period is from about five days to three weeks. Most people recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized.

Monkeypox can be fatal for up to one in 10 people and is thought to be more severe in children.

People exposed to the virus are often given one of several smallpox vaccines, which have been shown to be effective against monkeypox. Anti-viral drugs are also being developed.

On Thursday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended all suspected cases be isolated and that high-risk contacts be offered the smallpox vaccine.

Monkeypox is no longer a virus happening “somewhere else,” as Southern Illinois has its first reported case.

Southern 7 Health Department was notified Wednesday, Sept. 7 of a resident who tested positive for the monkeypox virus. The department, which serves Alexander, Harding, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties, is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to complete contract tracing to identify those who may have come in contact with the individual and provide vaccines.

“Monkeypox is rare and most commonly spreads between people with close contact,” stated Rhonda Andrews-Ray, Southern Seven executive director and public health administrator. “The threat of monkeypox to the general U.S population remains low.”

According for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox can be transmitted through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus and include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and a pimple or blister-like rash. Those without symptoms cannot spread the virus to others, however, those in close contact with someone with monkeypox should take steps to protect themselves including being vaccinated against the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of human monkeypox cases experience mild to moderate symptoms and do not require hospitalization. Vaccines developed to protect against smallpox viruses may be used to prevent monkeypox infections. While the department has reported a confirmed case of monkeypox in the region, Southern 7 officials said vaccine eligibility remains limited.

The monkeypox virus was discovered in 1958 and is endemic in parts of the world.  Since May 2022 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that have been reported in the United States. While there currently is no specific treatment approved for monkeypox infections, antiviral drugs used to treat smallpox can sometimes be used, as smallpox and monkeypox viruses are genetically similar.

