First White County resident to test positive for COVID-19 is a toddler

Egyptian Health Department on Sunday reported the first COVID-19 case in White County.

According to a news release from the health department, the individual is a toddler who is at home in isolation and doing well. The health department did not give a specific age for the toddler.

The health department is monitoring the case, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, a local health care provider and the individual's family. Public health officials are investigating the case and may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance.

— The Southern

