You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First White County resident to test positive for COVID-19 is a toddler
1 comment
breaking top story

First White County resident to test positive for COVID-19 is a toddler

Egyptian Health Department on Sunday reported the first COVID-19 case in White County.

According to a news release from the health department, the individual is a toddler who is at home in isolation and doing well. The health department did not give a specific age for the toddler.

The health department is monitoring the case, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, a local health care provider and the individual's family. Public health officials are investigating the case and may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. 

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 1 0 0
Franklin 6 0 0
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 1 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 43 5 20
Jefferson 32 2 0
Johnson 2 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 5 0 0
Randolph 55 1 35
Saline 3 0 1
Union 4 0 0
Williamson 13 0 6
White 1 0 0

— The Southern

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News