Five Southern Illinois women vying for the Miss Illinois 2021 title

A student at John A. Logan College, Crouse, 18, looks to a career in pediatric nursing. Miss Illinois is her first competition, being appointed recently as Miss John A. Logan College. A resident of Herrin, she said she is grateful to be competing locally.

“So many of the other girls have to travel, but I’m grateful to be close to home,” she said.

Crouse said as Miss Illinois she hopes to promote pediatric health and well-being.

Ashton Gentry

Gentry, 20, is studying music online through the Berkeley College of Music in Boston. An avid guitarist, she will be playing electric guitar as her talent performance.

The resident of Carterville said she wants to encourage others to love and appreciate music as she does, especially as a part of elementary education.

“Even if music isn’t in the budget, there can always be ways to keep it in the school systems,” she said.

Janna Harner