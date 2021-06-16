Five Southern Illinois women vying for the Miss Illinois 2021 title

Of the 24 young women vying for the title Miss Illinois 2021, five are from Southern Illinois:
Miss Heartland Breana Bagley, of Carbondale; Miss John A. Logan College Rebekah Crouse, of Herrin; Miss Volunteer Ashton Gentry, of Carterville; Miss Southern Illinois Janna Harner, of Dongola; and Miss Metropolis Campbell Neely, of Metropolis.
Miss Illinois will be crowned Saturday in Marion.
Breana Bagley
Bagley, 23, is a graduate of Millikin University in Decatur where she studied communication. She currently is a law student at Southern Illinois University. She entered her first scholarship competition while in college.
With a goal of promoting awareness of pancreatic disease, Bagley says winning Miss Illinois would allow her to further advocate for pancreatic research and to instill hope and courage to those with pancreatitis and other diseases.
“This would be a dream come true,” she said, “And I would think of the crown as my microphone and every little rhinestone on it as those pancreatic warriors.”
Rebekah Crouse
A student at John A. Logan College, Crouse, 18, looks to a career in pediatric nursing. Miss Illinois is her first competition, being appointed recently as Miss John A. Logan College. A resident of Herrin, she said she is grateful to be competing locally.
“So many of the other girls have to travel, but I’m grateful to be close to home,” she said.
Crouse said as Miss Illinois she hopes to promote pediatric health and well-being.
Ashton Gentry
Gentry, 20, is studying music online through the Berkeley College of Music in Boston. An avid guitarist, she will be playing electric guitar as her talent performance.
The resident of Carterville said she wants to encourage others to love and appreciate music as she does, especially as a part of elementary education.
“Even if music isn’t in the budget, there can always be ways to keep it in the school systems,” she said.
Janna Harner
Harner, 24, hails from Anna. A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, she is a tireless volunteer. She said her family instilled in her the need to be involved.
“We like to invest our time and energy into our community. We like to give back by being involved,” she said.
Harner’s platform focuses on children’s advocacy issues, helping youth deal with traumatic experiences in their lives.
Campbell Neely
Neely, 20, is a second-generation Miss Illinois candidate. Her mother was the very first Miss Metropolis in 1993. She said she hopes to win the crown so that she can further encourage others across the state to volunteer.
“It’s not about your ability to volunteer, it’s about your availability to volunteer,” she said. “I think it would be amazing to become Miss Illinois, not only to have that experience, but to share this passion all across the state.”
Neely currently is a senior at Murray State University where she is studying elementary education.