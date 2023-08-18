Kathy Eckols already had a business. A creator of customized jewelry pieces, she had a sort of epiphany when participating in the very first Made in Southern Illinois Expo several years ago.

“I was set up there, right next to a food vendor and they were five people deep constantly throughout the show and I didn’t make any money at all that weekend,” she recalled. “I left the event and said to myself that I have got to sell food because everybody loves to eat and if what you are selling is good, they’re going to eat it.”

However, Eckols did not know what sort of food to sell. That is, until a trip to her home state of Massachusetts the following winter. While visiting family, she met a woman producing and selling a line of dips – things like beer cheese dip, guacamole, and even mixes for cheesecakes and other sweet treats. The dips were food and they were good. Eckols found her product.

Since 2019, the Johnston City resident has been selling the products under the Flabby Daddy Dips name, a moniker derived from her father’s citizen band radio handle during his days as an over-the-road truck driver. Not long after that, she added a line of wine slushy mixes – think of them as a juice pouch for adults – as Flabby Daddy Sips.

“The sips are especially popular in the summertime,” she said, adding with the combination of the dips and sips, her business is a go-to source for a party.

Eckols sells the products through her website and the dip mixes are available at a number of retail and specialty shops, she said. Sips can be purchased at several local wineries, as well.

“I’m out just about every weekend doing vendor events and we are currently in 11 Southern Illinois stores and growing more and more every day,” she said, thanks to referrals and creative customers.

“I have some very loyal followers and they have been so helpful in taking a dip and adding a seasoning packet to make different recipes with them. One of my friends says they are more than just dips and she’s right. They are part of your culinary [arsenal],” she said.

Eckols said she is hopeful to continue to grow the business into a full-time role for her.

“I’m beginning to realize that I am just at the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “When I do an event and someone comes up to me and says they love the dips and that they’ve been looking for me, I come to know that this is much bigger.”

In fact, she’s given up on the jewelry except as a hobby, but she is still participating in the Made in Southern Illinois event, only this time, visitors are lined up at her booth.

More information on Flabby Daddy Dips and Flabby Daddy Sips can be found online at www.flabbydaddydips.com.