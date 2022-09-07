Flat River Band bringing 'a country music, Americana carnival' to Murphysboro

Listening to the Flat River Band for the first time may lead to questions about the trio’s musical genre: Is it country? Bluegrass? Folk? Exactly what is it?

“We want people to hear some of all of that,” explained band member Chad Sitze. “It’s a country music, American carnival. We have a wide variety and we try to reach everybody with our music.”

The sound is a throwback to music filled vivid stories and harmonies, sang by brothers Chad, Andy and Dennijo Sitze – the Flat River Band. The group will be performing at Murphysboro’s Liberty Theater, at 7 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“All three of us believe that country music has gone so far to one side, it’s almost lost the true thing about country – the idea of sitting on the front porch and singing harmony as a family,” Chad said. “I think that’s been lost and we’re bringing it back.”

Rich, brotherly harmonies are a hallmark of the Flat River Band, a sound honed by listing as children to another trio of brothers: Larry, Steve and Rudy Gatlin. To honor that memory, the Flat River Band recorded their own version of the Gatlin Brothers’ first No. 1 Single, “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Loved.” The band even emailed a recording to Larry Gatlin.

“When it finally got to him, he said, ‘Hey guys, I want to be a part of this,’ and after we got in the studio, he said, ‘Let’s do a video on this thing.’ It was great; really cool,” Andy said.

The video, which features the Gatlins performing along with the Flat River Band, has been viewed more than 65,000 times in just a few months. The song is featured on the group’s new five-song EP, “Sights and Sounds.”

Chad called performing with the Gatlin Brothers a “full-circle bucket list thing,” and said it was something they never expected. “Industry folks here in Nashville were like ‘wow.’ It was an honor to work with him.”

The brothers grew up in a multi-generation family band, playing along with their parents and grandparents.

“We were raised playing in a family band as the Sitze family,” Dennijo explained. “We played at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri for about 12 years and for about 5 years at Dollywood in Tennessee. The three of us moved to Nashville to pursue our career in country music and Americana several years ago.”

“What is unique about us is that we all sing lead and we all play and we all sing harmony. We intertwine all of that throughout our show,” Andy said.

“People will experience 90 minutes of in-your-face three-part harmony that kind of tells the story of all of the musical influences that have impacted our lives,” Dennijo said. “It’s a family-friendly high-energy musical journey we take folks on.”

Tickets for the Flat River Band’s performance are $15 and are available on the band’s website, www.flatriverband.com.