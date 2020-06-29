'Food is Love:' De Soto chef Lasse Sorensen to host new show on PBS station

"Food is a peacemaker."

Sorensen said the real stars of the show are the people he interviews. “They are chefs and I’m a chef. Being in the food business, we kind of speak the same language,” he said.

He believes people will be surprised at how diverse the food in in St. Louis. He said when Tom’s Place is closed, he can find any type of cuisine he wants in St. Louis.

One of the restaurants he features in this first season is a Korean restaurant that features Korean fried chicken. “I am hooked now,” he said.

He believes the show is more relevant now than ever. He hopes people will see it and try different types of cuisine. He also hopes some fans of the show will make the drive to De Soto to try Tom’s Place.

The 13-episode series is written and produced by Pinkston, along with support from Executive Producer Julie Chen Moonves.

“Lasse has an approachable way about him that makes others comfortable opening up to him, especially chefs, but also people who have had the same struggles he had when he first came to America,” Pinkston said. “I really feel like this series is a breath of fresh air because at the heart of it, it’s about love, positivity and appreciating the heritage of others.”