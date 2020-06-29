'Food is Love:' De Soto chef Lasse Sorensen to host new show on PBS station

DE SOTO — For Danish American Master Chef Lasse Sorensen, food is love and it connects all of us.
On Monday, July 13, his new television show called “Food is Love” will debut on Nine PBS out of St. Louis.
Sorensen, who owns and operates Tom's Place in De Soto with his wife, Maryjane, said it all started with a call from an old friend that resulted in him appearing on a national television show in July 2018. That “old friend” was Julie Chen Moonves, host of “Big Brother” and “The Talk” on CBS. After his cooking segment on “The Talk,” he got a lot of encouragement to do a television show.
He received a call from Nine PBS, and they asked him to do a television show on the network.
Also, at about this time, he also met Jason Pinkston, a filmmaker and Southern Illinois native. “Jason always wanted to a food documentary type of show,” he said.
Sorensen will visit some of St. Louis’ most popular restaurants, but the show will be more than cooking. Viewers will get a glimpse of the different cultures represented in the city’s food scene, as well as Sorensen’s philosophy of food.
“Today people argue about everything," Sorensen said. "I’ve noticed that once they are at the table with food and a glass of wine, they can have a conversation.
"Food is a peacemaker."
Sorensen said the real stars of the show are the people he interviews. “They are chefs and I’m a chef. Being in the food business, we kind of speak the same language,” he said.
He believes people will be surprised at how diverse the food in in St. Louis. He said when Tom’s Place is closed, he can find any type of cuisine he wants in St. Louis.
One of the restaurants he features in this first season is a Korean restaurant that features Korean fried chicken. “I am hooked now,” he said.
He believes the show is more relevant now than ever. He hopes people will see it and try different types of cuisine. He also hopes some fans of the show will make the drive to De Soto to try Tom’s Place.
The 13-episode series is written and produced by Pinkston, along with support from Executive Producer Julie Chen Moonves.
“Lasse has an approachable way about him that makes others comfortable opening up to him, especially chefs, but also people who have had the same struggles he had when he first came to America,” Pinkston said. “I really feel like this series is a breath of fresh air because at the heart of it, it’s about love, positivity and appreciating the heritage of others.”
“Food is Love” will air at 7:30 p.m. on the 9 Network PBS St. Louis following “Living St Louis.”
