For Junior Livestock competitors, Illinois Department of Ag's livestock shows are silver lining

Dairy farmers Doug and Sheila Lueking of Centralia and their children, 16-year-old Shana (who is about to turn 17) and 12-year-old Drew, are no strangers to showing their cattle. Their children went to eight fairs last year to show their swine and beef and dairy cattle. Most of those have been canceled for 2020.

The cancellation of in-person shows is especially disappointing for Shana, who will be a high school senior this year. They are showing a really nice cow, probably the best they have owned. Sheila Lueking said they were going to compete in a national show in the spring, but it was canceled.

4-H shows have moved to a virtual format, showing animals and other projects online. They also made videos of them showing cattle and swine to submit for 4-H. Videos will be shown to residents of a local nursing home and will give the 4-H members another way to showcase their projects.

“We’re trying to embrace different opportunities in this crazy world we live in,” Sheila Lueking said.

A national show scheduled for early fall was recently canceled. Another national show in November is still happening.