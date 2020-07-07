For Junior Livestock competitors, Illinois Department of Ag's livestock shows are silver lining

Dairy farmers Doug and Sheila Lueking of Centralia and their children, 16-year-old Shana (who is about to turn 17) and 12-year-old Drew, are no strangers to showing their cattle. Their children went to eight fairs last year to show their swine and beef and dairy cattle. Most of those have been canceled for 2020.
The cancellation of in-person shows is especially disappointing for Shana, who will be a high school senior this year. They are showing a really nice cow, probably the best they have owned. Sheila Lueking said they were going to compete in a national show in the spring, but it was canceled.
4-H shows have moved to a virtual format, showing animals and other projects online. They also made videos of them showing cattle and swine to submit for 4-H. Videos will be shown to residents of a local nursing home and will give the 4-H members another way to showcase their projects.
“We’re trying to embrace different opportunities in this crazy world we live in,” Sheila Lueking said.
A national show scheduled for early fall was recently canceled. Another national show in November is still happening.
Last week, Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the dates of its Junior Livestock and Horse shows, being held in lieu of this year’s state fair competitions in Springfield and Du Quoin.
Junior Horse Shows will take place on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds as follows: The English show will run Aug. 29 to 30. Western riders will compete Sept. 5 and 6.
The Junior Livestock Show will run two weekends in September at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Beef, sheep, dairy goats, pygmy goats and rabbits will show Sept. 11 to 13. Swine, dairy cattle and meat goats will compete Sept. 18 to 20.
The Luekings plan to show animals both weekends. “We really appreciate what the Department of Agriculture is doing,” Sheila Lueking said.
“After the cancellations of the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs, we knew there was a need to recognize our junior exhibitors who work year-round preparing for the fairs,” Jerry Costello II, acting IDOA director, said in a news release. “We are excited to provide modified shows that will provide an opportunity for young adults to exhibit their animals safely following the Restore Illinois plan.”
“The only thing certain in life is change, and if we embrace it, we will survive,” Lueking said.
Entry fees and more information are available at www2.illinois.gov/agencies/IDOA.
