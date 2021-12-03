For Nick James and his family, Christmas trees are a year-round business

While most of us turn our thinking to Christmas just a few weeks out of the year, Nick James and his family think about Christmas — or at least Christmas trees — all year long.

As the operators of Allen Farm Christmas Trees and Cattle, holiday trees are front-and-center as the family plants, raises and sells hundreds of Christmas trees each year at their farm near Buncombe in Johnson County.

The farm has been in the family for more than 150 years. Their first Christmas trees were planted in 1986 and sales began several years later.

James, the Christmas tree lot manager at the farm, said it takes four to seven years for a Christmas tree to grow to maturity. The family raises Scotch Pine trees, selling 150-200 of the trees each year “out of the field,” James said. The business also sells about the same number of cut fir trees that it brings in each year for the holiday.

“We’re also expanding/experimenting with a new variety called Leyland Cypress, a southern variety of Christmas trees,” James explained. “We’re on the northern edge of the growing region, so as long as we don’t get really harsh winters, they’ll survive.”

James said the Lelyand Cypress trees are more disease-resistant than the pines and they tend to grow faster. He said after a number of years of planting just a few, the family planted 250 on the farm in the spring and intends to plant another 600 next year. Cultivation of both varieties of trees is similar.

“When we plant them, they are two years old and they look just like a twig with a root ball on it. We plan on about a foot of growth each year, so five years after we plant it, we should have about a five-foot tall tree. That’s when some of them are ready, but we do like to get some up to seven or eight feet before we sell them,” he said.

Raising Christmas trees is a year-round endeavor, James said. “I think that surprises a lot of people. There’s a lot of work involved with growing Christmas trees. We fight all kinds of different diseases and things to keep them alive. We battle the deer, too. It’s not an easy thing to do.”

Stumps from the previous year’s harvest are treated in February then the planting of new trees occurs in April. Insecticide and fungicide are applied in the spring as well. James said the trees are shaped – or trimmed – to give them the traditional conical form over the summer. Later the trees are sprayed to keep their green color and then the fall months are spent preparing for the annual sale of Christmas trees and wreaths, also created on the farm.

“We start selling the trees at Thanksgiving and usually go just a few weekends after that,” he said.

James said some customers come out to the farm in November to tag a tree as theirs for harvest a few weeks later. Others, who wait until it is time to take a tree home, are able to pick out a pine and cut it down or have a farm employee cut it for them.

In addition to trees, the farm offers handmade wreaths as well as ornaments. They also take orders for grave blankets, table centerpieces and other custom work.

James said his grandmother, who makes many of the wreaths, grew up on the farm and the James family continues to operate it. Personally, he’s been involved with the Christmas tree operation since birth – or even before.

“My mom was pregnant with me when they planted the first Christmas trees back in ’86,” he said.

Today, three generations of the Allen and James family work on the farm.

He said there is a diminishing number of Christmas tree farms in the region because of the workload and because of the multiple-year timeline of raising evergreens.

“Several years ago when the economy went through a downturn, people weren’t buying trees, so farmers weren’t planting trees and now, here we are years later and there are not enough trees to go around,” he said.

