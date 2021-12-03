For Nick James and his family, Christmas trees are a year-round business

While most of us turn our thinking to Christmas just a few weeks out of the year, Nick James and his family think about Christmas — or at least Christmas trees — all year long.
As the operators of Allen Farm Christmas Trees and Cattle, holiday trees are front-and-center as the family plants, raises and sells hundreds of Christmas trees each year at their farm near Buncombe in Johnson County.
The farm has been in the family for more than 150 years. Their first Christmas trees were planted in 1986 and sales began several years later.
James, the Christmas tree lot manager at the farm, said it takes four to seven years for a Christmas tree to grow to maturity. The family raises Scotch Pine trees, selling 150-200 of the trees each year “out of the field,” James said. The business also sells about the same number of cut fir trees that it brings in each year for the holiday.
“We’re also expanding/experimenting with a new variety called Leyland Cypress, a southern variety of Christmas trees,” James explained. “We’re on the northern edge of the growing region, so as long as we don’t get really harsh winters, they’ll survive.”
James said the Lelyand Cypress trees are more disease-resistant than the pines and they tend to grow faster. He said after a number of years of planting just a few, the family planted 250 on the farm in the spring and intends to plant another 600 next year. Cultivation of both varieties of trees is similar.
“When we plant them, they are two years old and they look just like a twig with a root ball on it. We plan on about a foot of growth each year, so five years after we plant it, we should have about a five-foot tall tree. That’s when some of them are ready, but we do like to get some up to seven or eight feet before we sell them,” he said.
Raising Christmas trees is a year-round endeavor, James said. “I think that surprises a lot of people. There’s a lot of work involved with growing Christmas trees. We fight all kinds of different diseases and things to keep them alive. We battle the deer, too. It’s not an easy thing to do.”
Stumps from the previous year’s harvest are treated in February then the planting of new trees occurs in April. Insecticide and fungicide are applied in the spring as well. James said the trees are shaped – or trimmed – to give them the traditional conical form over the summer. Later the trees are sprayed to keep their green color and then the fall months are spent preparing for the annual sale of Christmas trees and wreaths, also created on the farm.
“We start selling the trees at Thanksgiving and usually go just a few weekends after that,” he said.
James said some customers come out to the farm in November to tag a tree as theirs for harvest a few weeks later. Others, who wait until it is time to take a tree home, are able to pick out a pine and cut it down or have a farm employee cut it for them.
In addition to trees, the farm offers handmade wreaths as well as ornaments. They also take orders for grave blankets, table centerpieces and other custom work.
James said his grandmother, who makes many of the wreaths, grew up on the farm and the James family continues to operate it. Personally, he’s been involved with the Christmas tree operation since birth – or even before.
“My mom was pregnant with me when they planted the first Christmas trees back in ’86,” he said.
Today, three generations of the Allen and James family work on the farm.
He said there is a diminishing number of Christmas tree farms in the region because of the workload and because of the multiple-year timeline of raising evergreens.
“Several years ago when the economy went through a downturn, people weren’t buying trees, so farmers weren’t planting trees and now, here we are years later and there are not enough trees to go around,” he said.
Blend together the shortening, sugar, eggs, salt and vanilla. Add sifted flour and baking powder, alternately with the milk to the first mixture. Spray or grease two round cake pans before adding batter. Bake at preheated 375 for 30-35 minutes. Let cool and remove from pans. Frost with the following:
Marshmallow Icing
2 egg whites
1 cups white corn syrup
8 large marshmallows, diced
Crushed candy canes
Beat two egg whites with one cup white syrup in a double boiler over hot water, until thick and fluffy. Add 8 diced marshmallows. Beat until they are melted. Remove from heat and continue beating until icing holds peaks. After frosting cake, sprinkle with finely chopped candy canes.
Preheat oven to 375. For cake, prepare batter following package directions. Stir in peppermint flavoring. Divide and tint half the batter with red food coloring. Spoon batter into ungreased 10-inch tube pan, alternating colors to marbleize. Bake and cool cake following directions. Brush loose crust from cake with paper towel. For glaze, combine sugar, milk, flavoring and food coloring in small bowl. Stir until smooth. Drizzle over cake. Sprinkle with crushed peppermint.
Preheat oven to 200. Cover cookie sheets with foil. Beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt until foamy. Beat in sugar one tablespoon at a time. Beat 3-5 minutes until stiff and glossy. Do not under beat. Drop by teaspoonsful onto foil. Sprinkle with crushed peppermint and bake for one hour and fifteen to thirty minutes, until dry. Do not open oven for the first 50 minutes or meringues will crack. After removing from oven, let the meringues cool completely on the foil. Yield: About 2 1/2 kisses.
1/2 cup plus two tablespoons crushed peppermint candy, divided
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon milk
Prepare cake batter according to package directions. Transfer 1 cup of batter to a small bowl; stir in the flavoring, coloring and 1/2 cup crushed candy. Spoon two cups of remaining batter into a greased and floured 10-inch fluted tube baking pan. Carefully top with peppermint batter; do NOT swirl. Top with remaining plain batter. Bake at preheated 350 for 35-45 minutes or until a wooden pick comes out clean when tested. Cool for 10 minutes before removing cake from pan onto a wire rack to cool completely. When cooled, stir together powdered sugar and milk, and drizzle over the cake. Sprinkle with remaining crushed candies.
Place cereal in large bowl. Grate or shave 2 tablespoons of chocolate from candy bar; set aside. In a heavy saucepan, melt butter with remaining chocolate. Pour melted mixture over cereal and stir to coat. Press into the bottom of a greased 10-inch spring-form pan. Freeze for 15 minutes. Spread with whipped topping; sprinkle with the shaved chocolate. Cover and freeze for several hours or overnight. Top with crushed candy. Remove cake from freezer 5-10 minutes before serving. Remove sides of pan; cut with a very sharp knife and serve immediately. Yield: 8-10 servings.
Combine peppermint flavoring and cream; microwave for 1 minute. Add the chips to the hot mixture. Whisk until smooth and well blended. Refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours. Line a baking sheet with parchment or waxed paper. Using a teaspoon, drop small rounded spoonsful of the mixture onto the sheet. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for about 45 minutes, or until the rounds are firm. Remove and quickly roll each spoonful into a ball. Place the cocoa powder in a small dish. Gently roll each ball in the powder until coated. Chill in the freezer until firm. Repeat the coating process until coated. Repeat the coating process with the crushed candy canes. Keep stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Before serving, place each truffle in a small paper cup or on a paper doily.
Holiday recipes: Six sweet treats featuring peppermint
BY DIXIE TERRY FOR THE SOUTHERN
One word we often link to Christmas is "tradition," that of decorations, music, entertaining, giving, and yes, food.
Traditions are comforting, as we hang onto ages-old ornaments on the Christmas tree, curl up with a vintage gingerbread-decorated throw to watch a Hallmark movie while waiting for an oven full of cranberry loaves to bake, or unpack the holiday mugs that our children once used for hot chocolate on Christmas Eve.
New candy canes are a must each holiday season, even though there is a stash of them, broken and crumbling, in the freezer. Those that I kept from last year, as I have traditionally done for countless years, will be used in a recipe or two.
If, you, too, hoard broken candy canes, maybe you would like to try your hand at turning out one or more of the following peppermint recipes for your holiday gatherings. Of course, new candy canes can be used, if you are not a candy cane hoarder.
Abigail Dahmer (center) and Carmin Smith (right) measure a Scotch Pine Christmas tree after being cut and baled for a customer at Allen Farm Christmas Trees near Buncombe. The trees are sold on a per-foot basis.