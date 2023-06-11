Landowners will receive valuable information during Forest Management Field Day, Saturday, June 17. It will be from 9 a.m. to noon in The White Barn at Trail of Tears State Forest near 3240 State Forest Road, in Jonesboro.

Landowners are invited to attend this half-day, field day and learn about timber harvesting, forest management planning, and programs that can offset costs of forest management activities. The field day will include a tour of managed sites in the Trail of Tears State Forest.

Presenters will include an Illinois Department of Natural Resources District Forester, U. S. National Resource Conservation Service staff, and other conservation professionals to provide guidance and answer questions.

Water and snacks will be provided.

Privately owned forestland is an important natural resource in southern Illinois. Properly managed forests can provide valuable wood products, priceless ecosystem services — like flood control and water purification, and critical habitat to plants and animals in the region.

Recommended forest management activities in southern Illinois often include invasive species control, the use of prescribed fire, vegetation thinning and timber harvest. But the when/where/how of management can be confusing.