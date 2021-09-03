Forget pumpkin spice. The lawn chair is the fall tradition in Murphysboro for the Apple Fest parade

Stephens said the chairs have become a Murphysboro tradition and are a sure sign of the upcoming community festival.

“People love the Apple Festival and, in particular, the Grand Parade is something that they often have family come in for and they just want to reserve their spot. While some people may find it to be funny or silly, it’s pretty serious business for people in Murphysboro,” he said.

Stephens said the city has no issue with the chairs, as long as the seats do not impact the flow of traffic or pedestrians. In fact, he said, in his eight years as mayor he has not received a single complaint that the chairs were a hazard.

Glodo said, “Some people are critical of it, but I always look at the positive side and it creates excitement for the Apple Festival.”

Event and city leaders realize that the early placement of chairs also gives city residents a way of poking fun at themselves.

“One year I put a chair out just after the parade with a sign declaring it the first chair out for the next year’s parade,” she said.

Stephens remembered it.

“We had to remind people that even though it was funny, we just can’t have chairs out there year-round,” he said.