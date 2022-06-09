Former basketball star Jay Shidler promotes new book at Marion High School

MARION - Jay Shidler, one of the most prolific scorers in Illinois high school basketball history, will be the guest of honor at a book signing at 5 p.m. next Wednesday, June 15, at Marion High School's Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

A Lawrenceville native, Shidler was a two-time All-Stater in the mid 1970s for the Indians and set an IHSA state tournament scoring record his senior year in 1976 with 157 points in four games (counting the Super Sectional), including 48 points in a semifinal loss to Oneida Rova and then 45 points in a third-place victory over Buda Western.

For the season, Shidler averaged 32.7 points per game. He accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky and was part of a national championship season there in 1978 playing for Coach Joe B. Hall.

Because of his long, bleach blonde hair and ability to shoot from long range, he was nicknamed "The Blonde Bomber."

And that just happens to be the title of Shidler's book - "The Blonde Bomber- A Ride With Shide."

Shidler will be on hand to autograph copies of his book at the gathering Wednesday.

Marion High School boys basketball coach Gus Gillespie, himself a 1988 Lawrenceville graduate and former player, said he is glad to be hosting the event.

"I was only in kindergarten when Jay was a senior, so I have pretty faded memories of those days," Gillespie said. "But I do remember watching him play for Kentucky on TV. The 1970s and 80s was a very special time period in Illinois basketball, and most certainly for Lawrenceville.

"Jay Shidler impacted the lives of a lot of players in our region," Gillespie continued. "I can't tell you how many times I was shooting baskets in my driveway dreaming of becoming the next Jay Shidler, Doug Novsek, Marty Simmons, Rick Leighty or Dave Brooks. They were heroes to kids my age and younger. To have Jay come here and speak about his high school and college basketball playing days means a lot to me."

Gillespie said that he has read the book and found it to be an enjoyable account of sports memories.

The Marion Wildcats coach said those attending the book signing will have the opportunity to participate in a question and answer session, in addition to buying an autographed copy of the hardback book at a cost of $30.

"It's my hope that this book will connect with a lot of people who either grew up in that time period or just love the game of basketball," Gillespie said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0