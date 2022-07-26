Former Carbondale Councilman Steve Haynes dies

Steven Haynes, a former Carbondale City Councilman and longtime manager of area Kroger stores, died Thursday following a series of illnesses. Haynes was 58.

He served on the Carbondale City Council for eight years and ran for mayor in 2011. He also served on the Jackson County Board, was a past president of the local chapter of the NAACP, was active in Carbondale Junior Sports and volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, but perhaps was best known for his work in management at area Kroger stores.

“When I married him, he was working as a bagger at Kroger, making $35 a week,” Thelma Haynes said.

He had a 38 year career with Kroger, working in one capacity or another at area stores including those in Carbondale, Du Quoin, Marion and Murphysboro.

Former Du Quoin Mayor Rex Duncan recalled Haynes time as manager of the Perry County store.

“Like many people in town, we were regulars at Kroger and I always found him to be helpful,” Duncan said. “He was all interested and involved and would do anything to help anybody. He was a fixture in our community and people didn’t really realize he was a well-respected of Carbondale, not Du Quoin.”

Will Stephens, mayor of Murphysboro first met Haynes when Stephens worked as a bagger at a Carbondale Kroger store in 1999.

“When he ran for mayor of Carbondale, I was sort of his lead volunteer and we were close ever since I first met him,” Stephens said. “I have a lot of respect for him and he was just a really good guy.”

Haynes was known for his contagious laugh and his sense of humor.

“He had an amazing way of taking any situation and using humor to resolve any situation,” Stephens recalled. “He made people feel at ease and he was able to connect with people all across the demographic spectrum.”

Haynes was born in Carbondale and attended Carbondale Community High School, where he played football. He also attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

His wife of 37 years, Thelma, said she already had four children when the pair was married.

“At the age of 21 he took on four children, I want that known. He was as great of a man as a man could be. He took care of my kids just like they were his own,” she said. “He was the best father.”

Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry called the former city councilman “a fundamentally good man,” and said Haynes loved what he did for his career and the city.

“It seemed like everyone in Carbondale knew Steve Haynes,” Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said. “He was a good man, a good friend and he will be missed.”

Stephens said he will always remember the way Haynes represented his constituents and Carbondale as a whole.

“I don’t think you will find anybody that didn’t respect the way he advocated for his neighborhood and the black community while connecting with everybody,” Stevens said. “He was the face of Carbondale in so many ways. He was Carbondale.”

Services for Haynes are pending at the Jackson Funeral Home in Carbondale.