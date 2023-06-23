Carbondale ice cream lovers may not have to wait long to enjoy a frozen treat at the city’s former Dairy Queen.

In a post to his personal Facebook page, operator Mark Waicukauski announced “things are coming along” with plans to reopen the long-time business as an independent ice cream shop, adding that the new business will be known as “The Big Chill.”

Waicukauski said once some improvements and repairs are complete with the building, the establishment will need to pass inspection before once again selling frozen treats.

He added that he hopes the newly-named business will feature a sign similar to the iconic one which recently came down from the building’s roof and was bought by a sign collector in Anna.

Close PHOTOS | Hundreds gather for the final lighting of Carbondale's iconic Dairy Queen sign Operator Mark Waicukauski was informed last week of a cease-and-desist from the Minnesota-based American Dairy Queen Corporation, preventing the over 70-year-old franchise from doing business under the DQ brand. Waicukauski lit up Illinois Avenue one last time on Wednesday night as community members gathered together to take a walk down memory lane.