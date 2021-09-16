Former Gov. George Ryan to sign copies of book at Giant City Lodge this weekend

MAKANDA — Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan will sign copies of his book “Until I Could Be Sure: How I Stopped the Death Penalty in Illinois” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Giant City Lodge.

The book, published in September 2020, details how Ryan went from being a supporter of the death penalty to signing a moratorium on the death penalty in 2000, or “how I changed my mind about the death penalty,” as he puts it.

“It all started with Anthony Porter,” Ryan said in an interview with The Southern. “This little guy was locked up for 16 years. He declared his innocence from the beginning and never changed his story.”

In February 1999, then Gov. Ryan and his late wife Lura were watching the news in the Illinois Governor’s Mansion in Springfield when they showed a video of Anthony Porter leaving prison.

“I said to my wife, ‘How does that happen in America?’” he said.

Porter was convicted in 1983 of a double murder on the south side of Chicago and spent nearly 17 years in prison. Ryan said the case caught the attention of a Northwestern journalism student and a professor at Northwestern University who, with the help of private investigator Paul Ciolino, found evidence that Porter was innocent and got the actual murderer to confess.

Ryan formed a commission of 18 people, mostly prosecutors and public defenders, to review the death penalty in Illinois and make recommendations to prevent the state of executing an innocent man or woman.

That led to Ryan declaring a moratorium on executions in January 2000, calling the system for death penalty cases “fraught with errors.”

He said his term as governor was tough. Democrats controlled the Illinois House and Republicans controlled the Illinois Senate. A bill to abolish the death penalty passed the house but could not pass the senate.

“I was getting to be a short-timer. I decided I didn’t want some poor guy or woman to be executed who was innocent. I decided to change all the death row sentences to life without parole,” he said.

On Jan. 11, 2003, Ryan commuted the sentences of 167 convicts who were on or waiting to go to death row. He said they were all sent back to “regular prison.”

Former Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation to abolish the death penalty in 2011.

Ryan says everybody tells you that you should write a book, but it is really hard.

“Giant City Lodge is run by the Kelleys who are good friends of mine. Forty years ago Gov. Thompson and I gave them the license to operate the lodge,” he said.

A call from the Kelley family reminded him of the anniversary led to the book signing.

“I’m looking forward to coming. I hope a lot of people come out,” he said.

Ryan said five of his six children will accompany him to Southern Illinois, adding that the cabins at the lodge are nice.

He said he has one more hope.

“We got the job done (with the death penalty) and I feel pretty good about it. There are still Republicans who are avid supporters of the death penalty. I’m hoping they read my book and change their minds,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.