Former Murphysboro mayor Chris Grissom remembered as 'a good citizen'

“He was a good citizen,” Williams said.

Grissom worked closely with former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, who praised Grissom’s work ethic and dedication.

“He also was willing to help other people,” he said.

Edgar also said when Grissom worked on his campaign he wasn’t above doing small jobs. More than anything, though, Edgar remembered Grissom as someone dedicated to his community.

“There’s just not enough people like that,” Edgar said.

Mayor Will Stephens lived up the street from Grissom and said he would find himself talking with his neighbor every few weeks as he went for a run or walked the dog.

“They were almost always unplanned and unscripted, but I was always happy for them,” Stephens said.

Stephens also praised Grissom’s character.

“Chris was a fighter for his community,” he said, adding that Grissom was known to speak his mind. “We all need those kinds of people in our communities."

As much as he loved it and as much as he was involved, politics wasn’t all Grissom was.