ELLIS GROVE — Travel up the hill into Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site and you will pass a sign at the site of the French fort, built in 1759. It was long believed that the fort was occupied by French or U.S. troops until 1807, according to the site’s website.

Today, we know a second fort, an American fort, was located on Garrison Hill, thanks to the work of the Center for Archaeological Investigations Summer Field School at SIU.

Students are working this year to find the walls of the American fort and are having some success. They located the corner of the south and west walls, finding holes for the wood posts used to construct the fence.

Students found the south wall of the fort in 2022 using a magnetometer and ground penetrating radar to find anomalies. They then excavated the anomalies to find the location of the wall.

“We’re finding really cool stuff, but most importantly, we are looking for the walls (of the American fort),” Kaliegh Best, who is finishing her Ph.D. at SIU, said.

When the Summer Field School first began digging at Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site, no portion of a fort was believed to remain on-site. The French fort is marked at the site with raised earth outline of what was believed to be the fort and a sign.

Students began digging at the site, expecting to find artifacts from both French and American soldiers.

Students found artifacts, like French buttons and fragments of pottery, but the only American artifacts were found outside the fort in what is believed to have been a trash pile.

“Students started digging in the French fort, but did not find any American artifacts,” Best said.

During the summer of 2017, they uncovered part of a wall of the French fort. The wall had a stone base and would have held wood on top of that base.

They spent several years digging to find more American artifacts. Last summer, they found the south wall of the American fort in an unexpected place – the top of Garrison Hill next to Garrison Hill Cemetery.

On Thursday, they were getting close to finding two more walls of the American fort. Best explained that what they know from historical documents is that the walls were 125 feet long. She said they used that information to estimate where the corner of the south and west walls would be. When they found the corner, they realized they were off on the location of the west wall and changed locations.

SIU student Paulo Mendes was digging in the new location Thursday morning when he began to see a discoloration in the dirt. It went from a reddish-brown color to more gray. That color change indicated he was digging at the site of the wall.

“We’re finding lots of interesting things,” Mendes said.

They also were close to finding a portion of the north wall of the fort, after again changing locations.

The first dig for the north wall uncovered what they believe was the kitchen of the fort. They found part of a knife, pottery, parts of a tea tin, pieces of a soup pot and animal bones at that spot.

The have also found numerous buttons. Most are from the 2nd Regiment, which inhabited the American fort. The buttons were made through 1802. One has an eagle and stars. It was made in 1803. They also have found buttons of ghost regiments. Those were regiments needed to fight in a French-American war, but the war never happened.

One of the buttons is larger and marked with GLT. Best said that button was only worn by the artillery officer. It probably belonged to Amos Stoddard, who was the fort’s longtime artillery officer. The only other person who could have worn the button was William Clark, but he only spent three days at the fort.

They found part of a neck clasp which held a leather sheath that protected a soldier’s neck from saber blows, according to Best.

The pottery fragments range from redware to porcelain to creamware and pearlware.

The East wall of the fort and part of the north wall were disturbed when the park paved the road and a parking lot at the top of Garrison Hill. Best hopes they can find the walls so they can be protected from further development.

Summer Field School has eight students and seven teaching assistants from New Hampshire, Indiana and Kentucky, as well as SIU students. They have been joined by Cherokee youth on Remember the Removal bike ride and high school students.

For more information, visit cai.siu.edu.